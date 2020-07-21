Monica and Giles are back this summer for another series of Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby. Be prepared for some serious wanderlust!

Monica Galetti is well-known as a chef and judge on MasterChef: The Professionals. Giles Coren is a respected food and restaurant critic. Together, they make the ‘dream team’ when it comes to reviewing. So, who better to travel the world assessing the best that hotels have to offer?

Amazing Hotels series 3 kicked off on BBC Two on Tuesday, July 14th. The first episode saw Monica and Giles head to a high-tech hotel in Macau. But the second episode has a slightly more historic-feel. Instead of robots and futuristic living, they head to the Scottish Highlands for a rural retreat.

Find out everything you need to know about The Torridon Hotel, featured in Amazing Hotels series 3 episode 2 here.

Monica and Giles head to Scotland

Each episode of Amazing Hotels sees Monica and Giles go behind the scenes to review how they run the place.

One of the crucial elements of running The Torridon Hotel in Scotland is that it’s location in the Highlands means it needs to be self-sufficient. The staff also live on-site, as they cannot travel to and fro easily.

Monica and Giles turn their hands to helping collect seaweed for the kitchen, helping to herd Highland cattle, and learning to change toilet seats. But they also get to experience what fun it is living in the Highlands. Monica and Giles join the staff in their afternoon off, going for a swim in the freezing-cold loch!

SEE ALSO : Gogglebox confirms return date for September 2020 series

The Torridon on Amazing Hotels

The Torridon Hotel is located in the north west Highlands of Scotland. It is Britain’s most northerly five-star hotel.

Building of the hotel commenced in the 1860s, but it was originally set up as a hunting lodge by William King-Noel, the first Earl of Lovelace. Then it was known as Ben Damph House. The work was completed in 1887. Ben Damph House was passed throughout the family until the 1960s, when it was sold off and converted into a B&B.

In 1992, David and Geraldine Gregory, bought the site and renamed it The Torridon Hotel. From the moment the Gregory family purchased the hotel, it has gone from strength to strength. In 1994, it won ‘Best Newcomer’ at the AA Hotel Awards. In 1998, it won ‘Best Hotel in Scotland’, again at the AA Awards.

Dan and Rohaise Rose-Bristow (the Gregory’s daughter and son in law) joined the family business in 1999 and then bought the property in 2004.

How to visit The Torridon Hotel

To find out more about The Torridon then head to their website. There you will find details on how to book and availability.

There are three spaces to book when visiting The Torridon: The Hotel, The Stables, and The Boathouse.

Following lockdown, The Torridon is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays to allow for deep cleaning. You can read their statement on reopening here.

WATCH AMAZING HOTELS: LIFE BEYOND THE LOBBY TUESDAYS AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK