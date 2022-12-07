Alex Gray is trying to trick her fellow contestants on The Traitors cast into keeping her in the game. However, the presenter actually once went viral before her BBC debut, on Love Island: I’ve Got a Text! app.

Before being cast for the BBC show, Alex was left stunned when she realized someone had stolen her pictures and used them as part of a prank to convince people on TikTok she was a secret Love Island contestant.

Now, she’s actually on another reality show which involves trying to get her hands on a £120,000 prize pot. The presenter and actor are keen to pretend the entire series is basically a performance. So, who is she?

Credit: Mark Mainz / Studio Lambert Associates, BBC

Meet presenter Alex Gray

Alex is a presenter and actor. From London, the 26-year-old is in a secret relationship with co-star Tom, otherwise known as the magician on The Traitors cast. The two shared a sneaky kiss when their fellow stars weren’t around.

She grew up in Suffolk, horse riding and running around in the forest. Admitting she’s a bit of a tomboy, Alex really loves adventure and team sports, like rugby, and describes herself as a people person.

The Traitors star is the founder of Toxic London, a community that encourages its members to love themselves. Alex launched its official page after developing a toxic relationship with the mirror and self-criticism.

Alex can be found on Instagram with over 50,000 followers at @alexogray. She is also on Twitter under the same handle with 3000 followers, and a whopping 42,000 over on her TikTok page!

Alex went viral on Love Island game

Alex was the face of a prank involving a TikTok user convincing people she was going into Casa Amor on Love Island in July 2021, The Mirror reports. Photos of Alex were used on a fake account on TikTok, dubbed @secretloveislandgirl.

In a clip that has since been made private, Alex can be seen hanging out in the sunshine wearing a black bikini, while two other women are seen in the background. The video racked up 81,000 views on Twitter, where it was reshared.

The actress is a Love Island cast member, but not on ITV’s television show. Alex is actually part of the fictional cast on the series’ I’ve Got A Text mobile app which consists of 20 singles each playing a character.

Inside Alex’s time on The Traitors

Alex received a first in her degree in psychology from UCL, but she said that no one on the show “has to know that.” She is in a secret relationship with Tom, who gave away their big cover-up to their fellow The Traitors cast.

She apologized to co-star Matt for lying to him after he had said she could be his “future wife.” Although she was ready to perform, Alex admits she’s a “terrible liar” in real life and often stutters over her words when it comes to fibs.

Before entering the castle, Alex revealed to the BBC:

I think with any game you go in to win. But if I don’t win, it’s not the end of the world. I’m happy just to be here for the experience and hopefully meet some really awesome new people and experience the Scottish Highlands in a castle, which is unreal.

Alex has only hoped to get through the first few episodes so she can “get in the swing of things.” She added: “I don’t know how much it [prize money] will be! I’ve not even let myself think about it because I don’t like to jinx things.”

Credit: Llara Plaza / Studio Lambert Associates / BBC

WATCH THE TRAITORS ON BBC ONE ON TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAYS AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know