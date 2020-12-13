The Wheel: Michael McIntyre's line-up of celebrities over game show series!

Michael McIntyre’s new BBC game show The Wheel has seen a whole host of celebrities take on an expert role. Here’s all the guests…
The Saturday night game show takes on a whole new twist of a typical panel show, as the celebrities literally are spun around on a wheel.
Three contestants are given a chance – if the wheel’s pointer lands on them – to ask celebrities for their expert opinions on different questions.
So who has joined Michael McIntyre for The Wheel 2020? Round-up below!
Which celebrities are starring on The Wheel?
Several celebs take on an expert role during each episode, whether that be the Spice Girls in Mel B’s case, or Chelsea for Sam Thompson.
A total of 7 well-known guests help the contestants win the prize money.
Those who took part in episode 1 are:
- TV presenter Richard Arnold
- Reality TV personality Joey Essex
- Fashion designer Gok Wan
- Presenter Dermot O’Leary
- Spice Girls member Mel B
- Australian actor Jason Donovan
- Lexicographer Susie Dent
Celebrities who appeared on episode 2 involved:
- Dancer Wayne Sleep
- TV personality Vanessa Feltz
- Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson
- Comedian Katherine Ryan
- Football pundit Jermaine Jenas
- Comedian and DJ Melvin Odoom
- Fashion designer Esme Young
Line-up for episode 3:
- Musician Rev Richard Coles
- TV personality Alison Hammond
- Horse racing jockey Frankie Dettori
- DJ Tony Blackburn
- Choirmaster Gareth Malone
- Love Island star Maura Higgins
- Scientist Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock MBE
Top celebrity experts on The Wheel
During each episode, each celebrity votes for their answer to each Q.
At the end, host Michael reveals who scored the lowest, middle-best and highest as a result of their answers.
Those who have scored the highest include:
- Episode 1: Dermot O’Leary
- Episode 2: Esme Young
Winners of Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
In the launch episode of The Wheel, Leome won the cash and chose Joey Essex as the celebrity expert at the end.
He said he wants to spend the money on taking his family to Jamaica.
The second episode saw single dad Rich bag the £28,000 jackpot, who wanted to spend his winnings on his daughter.
In the third episode, contestants involve Jenny, Barrie and Kirstie, but we will have to wait and see who wins the cash.
Fans can look forward to a Christmas special on December 20th!
