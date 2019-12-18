Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

MasterChef normally sees ordinary people battle it out to create winning dishes under the watchful eyes of judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

MasterChef: The Professionals is slightly different. Professional chefs go head to head to bag themselves the title of the UK’s top cook. Gregg Wallace hosts the show with judges Monica Galetti and Marcus Wareing in tow.

The 2019 competition is fierce with Yann Florio, Olivia Burt, Stu Deeley and Exose Grant Lopo-Ndinga making it to finals week. The contestants are more than likely going to move up the ranks following on from their participation in the BBC show.

So, let’s take a look at The Wilderness, Birmingham…

The Wilderness, Birmingham

The Wilderness is a “rock and roll” fine dining restaurant in Birmingham. Its address is 27 Warstone Lane, Birmingham B18 6JQ.

The establishment is rated number 22 of 1,916 restaurants in Birmingham on Trip Advisor. And from its 564 reviews has been awarded five stars.

Chef and owner of The Wilderness is Alex Claridge. He writes on the restaurant’s webpage: “I set up The Wilderness to cook modern British food to excite, provoke and taste delicious.”

MasterChef: The Professionals contestant Stuart ‘Stu’ Deeley is head chef at The Wilderness, Birmingham.

MasterChef: The Professionals – How did Stu do?

Series 12 episode 19 of MasterChef: The Professionals saw four contestants move into finals week.

Each of the four chefs had to take a course of a dinner to serve to some of the biggest names in the food industry. Some of the chefs dining boasted 26 Michelin stars.

Stu combined pork belly, black pudding, braised fennel, fennel puree, yuzu gel and langoustine in his dish. His fusion of Asian and European ingredients was a winner and Stu received massive praise from the top chefs that tried his food.

