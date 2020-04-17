Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

MasterChef‘s 2020 series has seen another good season of talented and ambitious amateur chefs. Starting from 60 cooks, only three contestants earned their spots in the final episode.

From cooking disasters to culinary perfections, the BBC cooking show gave viewers another season full of tough tasks, teamwork and great spirit.

Thomas made it to the final of MasterChef (Friday, April 17th). So, let’s meet the amateur chef on Instagram and get to know him better, including age and career!

Who is Thomas Frake?

Thomas is 32 years old and lives in London. The BBC finalist grew up in Dartford where he attended the Dartford Grammar School.

Thomas developed his passion for cooking through his travels across Europe where he fell in love with Mediterranean cuisine. He’s also passionate about the whole process that goes behind each recipe, from cultivation to its presentation on the plate.

Speaking to Kent Online, Thomas discussed how he felt about his experience on the BBC show. He explained:

“During the competition, I started to feel more at home in the MasterChef kitchen than I did at home. I felt strangely comfortable around the judges. The only time John (Torode) made me feel slightly nervous is when he would do his walks around the studio, watching us work.

“But being judged by them is a hugely positive experience. It’s incredible when they tell you why your dish is good and that they understand what you were trying to achieve.”

Thomas Frake: Career

Outside of the kitchen, Thomas works as a head consultant at Exchange Capital Partners.

He’s been in this role since March 2019 and prior to that worked as a consultant for several other companies in London.

Based on his LinkedIn profile, Thomas studied at the University of Sussex between 2005 and 2008.

Follow Thomas on Instagram

Thomas’ follower count has grown a lot since he first appeared on MasterChef. He has nearly 2,500 followers at the time of publication, though the number is set to rise.

You can find him @thomas.frake.

