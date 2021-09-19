Get to know Strictly's Tilly Ramsay, university, age and Instagram











Strictly Come Dancing is officially a-go in 2021. The BBC series brings a whole batch of new celebrities to screens including Robert Webb, Sara Davies, Adam Peaty, AJ Odudu and many more.

Matilda ‘Tilly’ Ramsay is a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing series 19. So, let’s find out more about Tilly, including where she’s from, her age, Instagram and her university studies.

Who is Tilly Ramsay?

Matilda ‘Tilly’ Ramsay is the daughter of world-famous chef and restaurant owner Gordon Ramsay and cookbook author Tana Ramsay.

Tilly was born in 2001 making her 19 years old. She has four siblings, older sister Megan, older twin brother, Jack, and sister, Holly, and younger brother Oscar.

Prior to her TV stardom on Strictly Come Dancing, Tilly has appeared on the CBBC show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, This Morning, Master Chef Junior, Friday Night Jazz, and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Is Tilly Ramsay at university?

While most might think that having to train for Strictly Come Dancing is enough, Tilly is actually fitting the show in around her studies as she’s starting university this September.

Gordon Ramsay took to Instagram in 2018 to celebrate Tilly’s GCSE results. He said: “Congrats to this little star @tillyramsay 4 A*’s 3 A’s 2 B’s oh and a D in cooking ! Well done Tilly, and well done to all.“

Speaking on This Morning, Tilly said that she was excited for the challenge of juggling Strictly training with her uni studies.

At 19, she’ll also be one of the youngest ever contestants to take part in the BBC show.

Meet Tilly on Instagram

Tilly Ramsay can be found on Instagram with almost 1m followers. The 19-year-old has been carving out a career on-screen since she was just a child, so it’s no wonder that she has a huge fan base.

The Strictly star has been posting to the gram since 2013 and some of her posts include photos of herself meeting Harry Styles, throwback snaps with her dad and lots of cute photos with dogs.

Follow Tilly on Instagram @tillyramsay.

