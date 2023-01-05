The Apprentice returns with 18 entrepreneurs hoping for Lord Sugar’s investment, but first, they need to gain the approval of advisors Tim Campbell and Karren Brady, who will be watching them like hawks.

This series will see the candidates battle it out in tasks week by week to win a staggering quarter-of-a-million-pound investment with billionaire boss, Lord Alan Sugar.

We take a closer look into Tim, his net worth, and his Apprentice journey.

Who is Tim Campbell?

Tim is Lord Sugar’s aide in The Apprentice and was actually the winner of the first series of the show back in 2005.

After his win, he secured a £100,000 a year job at Lord Sugar’s firm, Amstrad.

The former Apprentice winner stayed there for a couple of years, until leaving to embark on his own business ventures. Today, as well as being Lord Sugar’s advisor on the show, he also works as a Marketing Director, as per his LinkedIn.

Tim Campbell is married to his wife Jasmine, who he posts regularly on his Instagram page.

Tim Campbell’s estimated net worth

Birmingham Live reports that Tim’s net worth is estimated to be anywhere between £750,000 and £3.7 million.

The former Apprentice winner’s huge net worth will come from a variety of avenues, from his stint on The Apprentice to his current role as a Marketing Director.

As per his LinkedIn, Campbell has also been a freelance professional speaker for around 13 years, working with some big companies including Speakers Corner.

Tim will replace Claude Littner

In the 2022 series, Tim replaced Claude as Lord Sugar’s advisor, when he had to step down after an electric bike accident.

Tim will be back again in this series, but fear not, Claude will be back for the famous final interviews.

Speaking to Radio Times and other press outlets at the launch, Campbell said: “To be clear, [Claude is] back again so he will be there towards the end as well for the interviews. He’s very good.”

At the event, The Mirror reports that Tim said it was a huge honor to be invited back as an aide for a second year.

