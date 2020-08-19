BBC aired the first part of the documentary series Manctopia: Billion Pound Property Boom on August 18th which featured developer Tim Heatley.

In its first episode, the BBC Two programme told the story of Manchester and its growing demand for property development due to the rising population.

The docu-series followed Tim Heatley who wanted to turn the city’s red-light district area into a contemporary residential area.

So, let’s find more about Tim, his career, net worth, social media profiles and more!

Who is Tim Heatley?

Tim Heatley is a 40-year-old property developer.

Between 1997 and 2000, he studied a BA course in Law at the Manchester Metropolitan University.

His LinkedIn bio says that he used to be a director of Centric Property Group for two years and in October 2008 he co-founded Capital & Centric. The property company is said to be spending £2m a week on regeneration.

Moreover, Tim founded the non-profit organization Regeneration Brainery in 2016 which helps people from disadvantaged backgrounds to find a career in real estate.

He is the Chair of Andy Burnhams GM Mayoral Business Network which has raised money for homelessness charities.

According to Manchester Evening News, Tim began his entrepreneurial career in university. He used to sell artwork and restore cars he’d from a car auction in Trafford Park.

The property developer is a dad of four children.

Tim Heatley: Net worth

Company Check claims that Tim’s combined cash at bank value is estimated to be just over £138k.

The site adds that Capital & Centric has an asset value of £1.2m with total liabilities of £905.4k and a total net worth of £360.7k.

According to Tim’s LinkedIn profile, Capital & Centric is currently working on a range of projects, including a £50m Littlewoods Complex to create film and TV studios in Liverpool.

The company is also restoring Crusader Mill and Talbot Mill to create new homes.

Is Tim Heatley on social media?

Yes, he is!

Tim has a public Twitter profile which you can find under the handle @MrTimHeatley.

The property developer is often interviewed by other news outlets for the work of Capital & Centric. He has also been tweeting a lot about his stint on the BBC Two documentary.

this is @NickTelly and for the past 2 years he became my stalker, following my every move, he’s the director for the BBC2 documentary #Manctopia , it’s on tonight at 9pm x 4 weeks….I’m a bit nervous about what he’s captured, I do speak my mind a bit 😳 pic.twitter.com/DZ8nW41ll8 — Tim Heatley (@MrTimHeatley) August 18, 2020

