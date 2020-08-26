Manctopia: Billion Pound Property Boom has introduced the British public to some of the country’s top developers. But the star of the show is undeniably Tim Heatley.

The four-part series launched on Tuesday, August 18th and will explore some of the leading names in the development world, who are taking on the North West.

Tim, a property developer based in Manchester, is the co-founder of Capital & Centric and at the forefront of redeveloping the city. Manctopia viewers have all been curious to know more about Tim and his background, so we’ve gone digging for answers.

Find out about Tim, his wife and family here – get to know the Heatleys!

Who is Tim Heatley’s wife?

Tim Heatley is married to a woman named Sally.

It is unconfirmed when exactly Tim and Sally met, but on Tim’s Instagram, he has shared an image of Sally with a child (presumably one of their own children) from July 15th, 2013. So, Sally and Tim have been together for over seven years.

In Sally’s Twitter bio, she describes herself as a “keen gardener, chocolate eater, coffee drinker.” Sally also has Capital & Centric’s website in her Twitter bio, signalling her links to the company. You can check her out on Twitter @Cinnamon_Sal.

my amazing wife @Cinnamon_Sal chose international women's day to tell me she's out 5 nights in a row this week, maybe she should do our PR?🤔 — Tim Heatley (@MrTimHeatley) March 8, 2018

Tim and Sally’s family

We know that Tim and Sally have four children. The family live in the village Hale, in Manchester.

Not much is known about the ages of the children, but they have a four-year-old daughter who is presumably their youngest.

Tim shares lots of adorable photos of his and Sally’s family of six to Instagram. You can follow Tim @timheatley.

