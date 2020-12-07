Meet Tina Daheley's partner on Instagram - BBC host expecting child with Kane William-Smith!











Who is Tina Daheley’s fiancé Kane William-Smith? The BBC host confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child.

Tina Daheley is a newsreader and presenter many people know from The Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Zoë Ball.

The journalist’s family is getting bigger as Tina is expecting her first child with partner Kane William-Smith.

So, who is he? Here’s everything you need to know about him, including career and Instagram.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi

Tina Daheley confirms pregnancy

Tina Daheley has revealed that she is expecting her first child with partner Kane William-Smith.

The BBC presenter took to Instagram on Monday morning (December 7th) and shared the exciting news with her followers. She wrote:

“Some exciting news to share! Beyond thrilled to be welcoming a new addition to our family in Spring 2021. Thank you @bbcradio2 family for all your lovely messages this morning.”

Fellow BBC presenters and fans congratulated Tina in the comment section under her Instagram post.

Radio host and Strictly star Clara Amfo wrote: “Gorgeous, congrats.”

Chef and Ready Steady Cook star Romy Gill also offered her best wishes and said: “Congratulations my lovely so beautiful and exciting.”

MADE IN CHELSEA: Are Sam and Zara back together?

Who is Tina Daheley’s partner?

Tina’s partner and fiancé is Kane William-Smith.

He is a founder of the online store JokePit The Comedy Box Office which sells tickets to comedy stand-up shows and comedy clubs. The company’s Facebook page states that the site has reached over 500 million fans around the world.

According to the company’s website, it continues to provide live shows and there are a number of online and socially distanced events in the upcoming days and weeks.

For more information about JokePit and how to buy tickets, you can visit their website.

Tina and Kane have been engaged since January 2018. They are pictured in the Instagram snap down below.

SEE ALSO: Why were Strictly judges and hosts dressed in black on Sunday?

Is Kane William-Smith on Instagram?

Yes, we found Kane on Instagram and his profile is public!

He has only one post at the time of writing which dates back to July 2018. This is the only profile under Kane’s name that Tina follows on the social media platform.

You can find him under the handle @kanewilliamsmith.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK