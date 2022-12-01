Tom and Alex are an undercover couple on The Traitors. The two Faithfuls are taking part in the nerve-wracking BBC gameshow in a bid to win £120,000.

Twenty-two contestants are taking part in the show and among them are three Traitors who want to steal the total prize money for themselves.

Claudia Winkleman is hosting the 2022 series which is set in the Scottish Highlands. She asks: “Can the others find them before it’s too late?”

Claudia says to “expect trickery, betrayal and backstabbing,” in the show which dropped on BBC One on November 29.

Meet Tom from The Traitors

Joining the series with all kinds of tricks up his sleeve is 24-year-old magician, Tom Elderfield.

Tom hails from Buckinghamshire and is no stranger to creating illusions thanks to his job.

He can be booked for all kinds of events according to his website and shows off some of his tricks on his IG page.

With 26.7k followers, he can be found on Instagram @tomelderfield. He writes in his bio that he’s also a “creator, actor, and presenter,” as well as a magician.

Who is Alex Gray?

Alex Gray is 26 years old. She works as a presenter and actor and hails from London.

Alex received a first in her degree in psychology from UCL, but she said that no one on the show “has to know that.”

She is the founder of Toxic London which sells self-love mirror decals – check them out on Instagram here.

Alex can be found on Instagram with over 50k followers at @alexogray. She is also on Twitter under the same handle with 3k followers.

Are Tom and Alex from The Traitors together?

Yes! Alex and Tom had The Traitors viewers floored when they revealed that they are in a relationship on the show.

The two shared a quick kiss when the clock struck midnight on the show. Alex said: “I’m worried that that might be the last moment we see each other. And I didn’t want that to be the end of our time in the game.”

Many took to Twitter to comment on the surprise announcement. One wrote: “Awww Tom and Alex are so cute.”

Another said: “Tom and Alex?! The plot twists already!”

More found it funny that Alex and Tom’s relationship is being kept under wraps on the show: “Matt calling Alex his future wife while sat next to Tom.”

Another tweeted: “Matt saying Alex could be his future wife when he sat down to breakfast with her real life boyfriend unknowingly.”

