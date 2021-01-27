Who is Tom on Celebrity Best Home Cook 2021? Age and career of BBC star!











Tom is amongst a line-up of contestants who are hoping to impress the judges on Celebrity Best Home Cook 2021.

A total of 10 celebrities from a variety of backgrounds have been cooking up a whole host of dishes in the BBC kitchen.

Since it began airing on Tuesday December 26th, viewers have started wondering who Tom is, as well as what he does for a living.

So who is Tom on Celebrity Best Home Cook 2021? Let’s find out…

Programme Name: Celebrity Best Home Cook – TX: 26/01/2021 – Episode: Celebrity Best Home Cook – ep1 (No. 1) – Picture Shows: Tom Read Wilson – (C) Keo Films – Photographer: Keo Films

Who is Tom on Celebrity Home Cook 2021?

Berkshire-born Tom Read Wilson is best known for welcoming stars on Celebs Go Dating, as the E4 show’s junior client coordinator.

He went to the Royal Academy of Music, where he studied Musical Theatre.

The 34-year-old has performed in several plays across the world, such as evil fairy Firena in Sleeping Beauty and Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland.

He is also an actor and singer, who once auditioned for a UK talent show!

When talking to Pink News, he revealed he “wouldn’t trade being gay for anything” and that he’s a “huge cheerleader for love”.

I didn’t think I could love @TomReadWilson anymore than I do already #celebritybesthomecook ❤️❤️ — Kim Dearlove (@KimDearlove) January 26, 2021

Where else have we seen Tom Read Wilson?

Tom once auditioned for The Voice back in 2016, when he performed Accentuate The Positive.

Although the judges didn’t turn their seats, Paloma Faith told him he doesn’t look anything like how he sounds – but he did mention his famous voice.

Tom is known for his eloquent-sounding voice, which has led several people to wonder if it is actually real – and yes, it is completely genuine!

Viewers might also recognise Tom from starring on Jayson Bend: Queen and Country in 2013, and The Gays Days in 2020.

I don't know who Tom Read Wilson is, but he sounds like someone has genetically spliced Mary Berry with Lady Colin Campbell, which is fantastic, frankly. #celebritybesthomecook — Max (@Majbx_) January 26, 2021

Meet Tom on Instagram

Tom sure keeps up his classy, eloquent nature on his Instagram, showcasing his wide range of vocabulary through his captions.

As part of this, he has been teaching his followers a ‘word of the day’.

When it comes to his love life, Tom seems to keep things fairly private.

Several fans have said that him and James Stephen, 33, who he went on a spa retreat with a few months ago, are a “gorgeous couple”.

However, when one fan asked if he was Tom’s boyfriend, he responded to them with: “He’s my best chum.”

