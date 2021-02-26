Who is Tom Heap? Wife and Instagram of Countryfile presenter revealed!











Countryfile presenter Tom Heap has been a regular on the nature series for years now. Let’s get to know his background a little more…

Amongst the cast for the BBC daytime series, which explores the UK’s environmental issues, Tom does a fair bit of exploring rural ground.

Although he has presented for Countryfile for almost 10 years, fans are still wondering what he does in his spare time, and who he is married to.

We had a look at Tom’s Instagram, his love life and the hobbies he enjoys embarking on when he isn’t delving into nature.

Programme Name: Countryfile – TX: n/a – Episode: n/a (No. Generics) – Picture Shows: Tom Heap – (C) BBC Studios – Photographer: Pete Dadds

Who is Tom Heap?

Tom has been a regularly-appearing Countryfile presenter since 2012.

The 55-year-old is also a BBC Panorama respondent, whose first film looked into why we thirst for bottled water, when so many lack clean water.

Viewers might recognise Tom from his appearances on Newsnight and Costing the Earth on BBC Radio 4!

Tom began his career as a post-boy for Sky Channel before running around carrying a mixer, attached to a camera as a sound man for Sky News.

Who is Tom Heap’s wife?

Tammany Robin Stone

Tom and Tammany have been married since 1992.

The couple now live in Warwickshire, and tend to keep their relationship private and away from the cameras.

Tom has reportedly mentioned having children with his wife Tammany, and are thought to have several sons together.

As reported by The Express, Tammany had one appearance on Countryfile alongside their “number three son”, during a story about fishing supplies.

Absolutely loved the Green Man sculpture that Tom was helping to make. So much detail. The actual wood carving looked like it would be a fantastic way to relax & practise some mindfulness 🪵🪓 #countryfile pic.twitter.com/SObhx7EsuK — LouiseW (@Cogs39) February 21, 2021

Meet Tom Heap on Instagram

When he’s not presenting Countryfile, Tom enjoys going on bike rides, and missed out on going on the Western Front Wave Bike Ride in 2020.

He is clearly passionate about the earth, as he plans to be launching his second podcast series of 39 Ways To Save The Planet this April.

Tom shared a picture with American actor Mark Ruffalo, so he has a few celebrity friends, as well as several biking buddies!

The Countryfile presenter gives glimpses into family life, as he recently posted a picture of two guys eating food with him, which could be his sons.

