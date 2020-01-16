Olivia is a fan of all things writing and reality TV with 90 Day Fiance and RuPaul's Drag Race her firm favourites. She’s the proud owner of three pet bunnies and lifestyle blog Dungarees & Donuts and can be found getting tattooed, eating pizza or fangirling over Louis Theroux in her spare time.

January is all about the latest diet crazes and how to lose weight fast. But while some diets aren’t made to last, Tom Kerridge is on the hunt for long-lasting life changes.

His latest series, Lose Weight and Get Fit with Tom Kerridge, is already proving a huge a success. In episode 2 last night (January 15th 2020) Tom headed back to Gloucester where he grew up.

Joining Tom on his journey were 11 locals also looking to take the challenge of losing weight and getting fit over the course of two months. Tom shared how to make some glorious recipes with his viewers while following doctors orders and staying within his calorie limits.

Who is Tom Kerridge?

Michelin-starred chef and 46-year-old Tom Kerridge is a chef and TV presenter, previously hosting shows such as Proper Pub Food and Lose Weight for Good.

Lose Weight and Get Fit with Tom Kerridge centres around his own weight loss and fitness goals, as Tom himself has lost 12 stone.

Episode 2: Ingredients for Thai fishcakes

To make the Thai Fishcakes you will need 600g of Salmon, an egg, salt and pepper, 1 tbsp of fish sauce, 4 kaffir lime leaves, 2 tsp of lemongrass paste and 2 tbsp of Thai red curry paste.

Alongside these ingredients, you will require 100g of green beans, 1 calorie sunflower oil spray and two limes to serve.

How to make the fish cakes step by step:

Step 1: Remove all of the skin and bones from your 600g of Salmon then dice it. Following this, add to a food processor, followed by an egg. Add a pinch of salt and pepper along with a tbsp of fish sauce, 2 tbsp of Thai curry paste and 2 tsp of lemongrass paste to the food processor.

Step 2: Dice your lime leaves and blend using the food processor while making sure this doesn’t turn into a paste.

Step 3: Chop up your green beans and add to the mixture then stir through, this is to create texture.

Step 4: Turn the mixture into 16 balls, grab a bowl of water. Then take the balls of the fishcakes you’ll be using and dip your fingers in the water. Following on from this, flatten the fishcakes ready to be fried.

Step 5: Following this, spray your frying pan with your cooking spray and cook for 3 minutes on each side.

Step 6: Serve the fishcakes each with a side of salad. Recommended serving size is four fishcakes each.

TUNE IN TO TOM KERRIDGE: LOSE WEIGHT AND GET FIT FROM WEDNESDAY JANUARY 8TH AT 8:30PM ON BBC2

