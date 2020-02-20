Tom Kerridge's tattoo meaning: Lose Weight and Get Fit chef's ink explored

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Tom Kerridge is back on our screens in 2020 but not as we’ve seen him before. The chef isn’t creating Michelin star dishes in his whites in this BBC series, instead, he’s teaching himself and the rest of the nation how to lose weight and get fit.

Tom, as well as a focus group who opted in to take part in the show, pledge to move more and eat more healthily in a bid to lose weight and live a better lifestyle.

Over the 2020 series, Tom has created a tonne of inspiring and delicious recipes from Asian chicken pancakes to vegetarian scotch eggs.

Viewers of the show have noticed something about Tom while he’s been in the kitchen. So, let’s take a look at Tom Kerridge’s tattoo.

Does Tom Kerridge have a tattoo?

Yes! Viewers of Lose Weight and Get Fit would be correct in thinking that Tom has a tattoo – you’re eyes are not deceiving you!

The chef has a black tattoo on his inner left arm which was revealed whenever he cooked wearing short-sleeved tops.

What’s the tattoo meaning?

By the looks of things, Tom has had his tattoo for a while now.

In 2015 a fan of the chef took to Twitter to ask about the ink: “My daughter has just asked about paw print tattoo. On your arm. Love your work by the way.”

Tom then replied on social media stating that the paw print tattoo was in remembrance of his pet dog, Georgie.

Tom’s dogs

Tom, 46, is obviously a huge dog lover to get the paw print tattooed on his body.

It’s unknown when Georgie passed away, but speaking to Sainsbury’s Magazine he said: “Our old boxer Georgie stood in some wet concrete at the back of the pub when we had an extension built. We took a wax mould from her paw print in the concrete and I made into a tattoo. She’s no longer with us, but she was my best mate and trusty sidekick.”

It looks like he has two dogs in 2020, a french bulldog named Inky and a boxer dog named Sponge.

