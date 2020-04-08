Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

MasterChef UK is in the semi-final rounds this week and the competition is tougher than before.

The remaining contestants on the show have the challenging task to create the perfect culinary dishes and earn their place in the 2020 finale.

On Wednesday’s episode (April 8th), guest chef Tom Kitchin popped back in the BBC kitchen to offer a new challenge to the amateur chefs.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Tom, including his career as a chef and restaurants.

Meet Tom Kitchin

Tom is a Scottish chef who comes from Edinburgh. The 42-year-old became the youngest winner of a Michelin star at the age of 29.

He studied catering at Perth College and started working at the Gleneagles Hotel as an apprentice. After that, the MasterChef star went on to work for Michelin-starred restaurants in London, Paris and Monte Carlo.

Tom Kitchin’s restaurants

The chef owns five businesses, including one pub and four restaurants.

He opened his first restaurant The Kitchin in Leith when he was 29 years old. His second business, Castle Terrace, is located near the Edinburgh Castle. He also owns Southside Scran in Edinburgh which offers French cuisine with a Scottish twist.

Tom is also the co-founder of a chic gastropub called The Scran and Scallie in Stockbridge. His fifth business is called Bonnie Badger which is based in Gullane.

