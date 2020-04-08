MasterChef UK is in the semi-final rounds this week and the competition is tougher than before.
The remaining contestants on the show have the challenging task to create the perfect culinary dishes and earn their place in the 2020 finale.
On Wednesday’s episode (April 8th), guest chef Tom Kitchin popped back in the BBC kitchen to offer a new challenge to the amateur chefs.
So, here’s everything you need to know about Tom, including his career as a chef and restaurants.
Meet Tom Kitchin
Tom is a Scottish chef who comes from Edinburgh. The 42-year-old became the youngest winner of a Michelin star at the age of 29.
He studied catering at Perth College and started working at the Gleneagles Hotel as an apprentice. After that, the MasterChef star went on to work for Michelin-starred restaurants in London, Paris and Monte Carlo.
Ok guys, maybe this won’t mean a lot to you but it sure does to me.. Let me introduce Robert & his lovely wife Angela, from the Orkney islands. Robert has been supplying me with scallops since we opened The Kitchin, 13 years now! What an absolute legend! Hand dived, whoppers 🙌🙌 With the weather being so bad at the moment & not much scallop diving off the Scottish coast – nobody deserves a night out more than these guys… Tonight we really tried to show off the other side of our partnership, allowing Robert to follow the journey of the produce all the way through.. I guess I also tried to showcase why our guests genuinely love and appreciate Robert’s skills and produce so much.. every single day and night at #thekitchin … I just feel so grateful.. BIG respect. Without suppliers like Robert we are absolutely nothing… Thanks ever so much for joining us tonight.. 👏.. #kitchenlife #kitchinlife #thekitchin #true #chefworld #producers #scottish #edinburgh #orkney #scallops #thankful #tomkitchin #suppliers #cheflife #upthescallops
Tom Kitchin’s restaurants
The chef owns five businesses, including one pub and four restaurants.
He opened his first restaurant The Kitchin in Leith when he was 29 years old. His second business, Castle Terrace, is located near the Edinburgh Castle. He also owns Southside Scran in Edinburgh which offers French cuisine with a Scottish twist.
Tom is also the co-founder of a chic gastropub called The Scran and Scallie in Stockbridge. His fifth business is called Bonnie Badger which is based in Gullane.
