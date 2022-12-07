Tom, the magician in BBC’s The Traitors, stole the show last night. Not only did he reveal his secret relationship with contestant Alex he also revealed the true extent of his career he’d previously been downplaying to help his chances in the game.

No stranger to taking the spotlight, Tom reads minds for a living but was definitely having a mental block in last night’s episode when he accused two Faithfuls of being Traitors.

The revelation left fans wanting to know more about the “world-class magician”, so let’s take a look at Tom and his career.

*** WARNING: THE TRAITORS SPOILERS BELOW ***

Who is Tom Elderfield?

Tom Elderfield is a 24-year-old magician from Buckinghamshire. He is in a relationship with fellow contestant Alex Gray, something that was only revealed in last night’s episode (episode 4). The confession shocked the other contestants, leaving them doubting the pair after they’d hidden such a big secret.

Tom also revealed his career and special skills to fellow contestants, which he’d ‘downplayed’ at the start of the series. He said: “I’ve underplayed it, ‘I’m a magician’. No, I’m one of the top magic creators in the world and I can read people. It’s my job.”

Tom’s career as a magician explored

Tom has 27,100 followers on Instagram. His bio reads: “Magician | Creator | Presenter | Actor.” Tom posts videos of his magic tricks, which he largely performs on the public.

His website states he is ‘Young Close-Up Magician Of The Year’ and he’s received testimonials from TV magician Dynamo and YouTuber Logan Paul.

“The level of magic produced is mind-blowing and inspirational,” Dynamo said.

His website also states Tom is a member of world-famous magicians’ society The Magic Circle. Tom also starred in a children’s magic skills TV show on Sky Kids:

Fans react to Tom getting it ‘so wrong’

Despite telling contestants he can “read people”, Tom couldn’t have been more wrong after accusing Hannah and Ivan of being Traitors with such confidence.

Ivan, who is actually a Faithful, told Tom that sending him home thinking he’s a Traitor would “really damage his career”.

Fans had strong opinions and, of course, took to Twitter to share:

One Twitter user described Tom guessing the wrong people with such confidence as “iconic”. Shouldn’t that be “ironic”?

“That episode of #TheTraitors was probably one of the best episodes of reality TV in a decade. The dramatic ‘she’s not a traitor, she’s my girlfriend’ line. Everyone upset at them for lying despite that being the game. Tom guessing all the wrong people with such confidence. Iconic.”

Another described the episode as “peak TV”:

And of course, Tom was in on the joke himself:

