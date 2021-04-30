Dragon's Den: Buy PÄRLA toothpaste tablets with fluoride - firm explored!











Several budding entrepreneurs have entered the Dragon’s Den this series, including a fan favourite with a toothpaste tablets idea…

Every Thursday, the nation sits down to react in one of two ways: cringe when the BBC judges slate someone’s idea, or to simply be very impressed.

It is Dragon’s Den, the UK’s entrepreneurial show which sees participants brave enough to pitch a business idea to incredibly successful investors.

During the Thursday April 29 episode, two business partners put their idea to the judges by presenting toothpaste tablets. Here’s how to buy them.

What are PÄRLA Toothpaste Tablets?

Co-owners Dr Simon Chard and Dr Rhona Eskanda presented PÄRLA Toothpaste Tabs, which are are naturally whitening toothpaste tablets.

The eco-friendly product offers a sustainable range of plastic-free, cruelty-free oral care products, which is designed by dentists.

Each of the toothpaste tubes are made out of single-use, non-recyclable plastic that took 5000 years to decompose.

Calling all environment-lovers – you use the tabs by chewing on them for five seconds, wetting your toothbrush, and then spitting it out.

PÄRLA Toothpaste Tabs on Dragon’s Den

Simon and Rhona asked for a £70,000 investment for nine per cent equity, claiming the tablets have the perfect dose of fluoride to prevent tooth decay.

Sara Davies was the first Dragon who appeared to be impressed – despite not liking the idea at first – after the judges tried out a demo of the tabs.

Simon told them that both him and Rhona were on the list of the most influential people in dentistry in the UK.

Deborah Meaden reveals she uses a similar product, adding that the one she has doesn’t taste quite right, while PÄRLA has a “lovely, minty taste”.

Tej Lalvani offered them all of the money – for 30 per cent. In return, he wanted more than three times the nine per cent equity they offered.

Deborah, who is vegan, made the same offer as Tej. This led to Simon and Rhona offering 20 per cent equity, meaning 10 per cent from each of them.

However, neither of the Dragons could go lower than 30 per cent, and no deal was made between them and the company.

How to buy PÄRLA Toothpaste Tabs

To buy the toothpaste tabs, you can head to their website and shop.

For £5 per month, you can get yourself a tub of 62 peppermint tabs, and can also choose to purchase a PÄRLA toothbrush for £3.95.

To go one step further and buy PÄRLA Pro tablets, it costs £8 a month, which gives remineralising toothpaste tablets with high gloss whitening.

