Top Gear's HGV episode has some viewers about to blow their head gasket













Every petrol head’s favourite show, Top Gear has been airing on BBC since 2002. The show is onto its 32nd series in 2022 and features a new trio of presenters in recent years. Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond were former presenters on the car show but nowadays, Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris are the Top Gear hosts.

In 2022, the Top Gear challenges have included a Motorsport road trip across Florida, a cop car feature, turning a Sinclair C5 into a bobsleigh and becoming HGV drivers. Episode 3 aired on June 19th and some viewers weren’t happy about the Top Gear HGV episode…

Top Gear Credit: Lee Brimble

Top Gear hosts become HGV drivers

Top Gear series 32 kicked off on June 5th on BBC One. During episode 3 of the 2022 series, Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris all became HGV drivers.

Many heavy goods vehicles, or lorries, are used to transport goods all over the world. HGV drivers are essential to society but having a career in carting goods all over the country may be harder than it looks.

During the Top Gear episode, Paddy Mcguiness said that driving an HGV was better than driving a £4M sportscar as per The Express.

OMG: BBC confirms Top Gear has not scrapped The Stig for series 32

Some fans loved the episode

As Paddy, Chris and Freddie took to the road in their HGVs, it appears that many viewers were inspired by the show. One viewer said they “wouldn’t mind” getting an HGV license but driving through small towns would have them “sweating with anxiety“.

One fan tweeted about the episode: “BBC just watched Top Gear the one with the HGV segment, really enjoyed it! As a London bus driver I’d love to drive the big boys and contribute to the country but sadly don’t have the funds to do the class 2 training let alone class 1!“

Another wrote: “Omg absolutely creased up at BBC Top Gear just when you think it can’t get any better…. Great to see HGVs featured on it.“

All you’re HGV driver #TopGear is the one for you tonight — Mercedes Hodson 👷🏻‍♂️💁🏼‍♀️ (@mercede72928186) June 19, 2022

Many Top Gear viewers were unimpressed

As Top Gear was airing its third episode on June 19th, many viewers were tweeting out their thoughts of the show.

Some people said that while during the lorries, the hosts didn’t have both hands on the steering wheel. One person wrote: “I’m still enjoying Top Gear but when driving an HGV I wish they’d keep both hands on the steering wheel!“

A viewer tweeted: “So national shortage of HGV drivers…Top Gear “this is the best job in the world””.

Another asked whether it is legal to drive an HGV while talking “on the CB radio? One-handed“.

NO WAY: Buy Chris Harris’ exact Nike trainers from Top Gear episode 3!

They let them drive a HGV 😳 #TopGear — Kwamz 🇬🇭🇬🇧 (@k_heyrab) June 19, 2022

WATCH TOP GEAR ON BBC ONE EVERY SUNDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK