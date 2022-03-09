UK vs The World 2022 winner is condragulated by global fans













Since 2009, drag queens have been slaying and sashaying away on RuPaul’s Drag Race. The show originated in the USA and since its launch has been so successful that it now has many spin-off series. Thirteen years on since RPDR’s first season, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World launched in 2022 and the show’s first-ever winner was crowned on March 8th.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World features nine drag queens who have competed internationally on the Drag Race franchise. After many weeks of lip-syncs and incredible outfits, let’s take a look at who the RPDR UK vs The World winner is…

Who is the first RPDR UK vs The World winner?

The winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World season 1 is Blu Hydrangea.

Blu Hydrangea is 25 years old and hails from Belfast, Northern Ireland. She’s the first Irish queen to win the title.

She first competed in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 1 and placed fifth. Find Blue Hydrangea on Instagram with 419K followers @bluhydrangea_.

Your Queen of the Mother-Tucking World 🌍👑 #DragRaceUK @BluHydrangea_ pic.twitter.com/5KzRC0GScU — RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World (@dragraceukbbc) March 8, 2022

Blu Hydrangea’s winning performance

Winning RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World is no mean feat and Blu Hydrangea had to pull it out the bag many times during the BBC Three show.

Episode 6 saw Blu Hydrangea Lip Sync Battle against Jujubee and Mo Heart, syncing to Duran Duran’s The Reflex and Kyle Minogue’s Supernova.

Mo Heart, 34, placed second in the competition and Jujubee, 36, came in third place.

UK vs The World fans are divided over the winner

Many RPDR fans were ecstatic to see Blue Hydrangea take the crown on UK vs The World, tweeting: “Blu won fair and square. she had the best track record out of the top 4, she had the best glow up, she never placed low and surprised us every week.”

However, others weren’t so pleased with the results, one tweeted: “America, let’s be real here, that top 4 should be: Jimbo, Pangina Heals, Janey Jacké and Mo Heart I respect and love the girls, but this top 4 is boring“.

More viewers showed their love for runner-up Mo Heart: “I just want to show my appreciation towards this beautiful queen. She overcame obstacles and still came out and showed everything she had in her arsenal. She doesn’t need a crown to prove her talent“.

✨🌸HYDRANGEA’S IN THE GAME NOW🌸✨



I have no words… just thank you 💙 pic.twitter.com/1pjad4nSa4 — Blu Hydrangea (@BluHydrangea_) March 8, 2022

