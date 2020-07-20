University Challenge has returned to our screens this summer for its fiftieth series ever, with more whizz kids ready to take on Jeremy Paxman and the brightest students in Britain.

The hit quiz show originated in the 1960s but has gone on to have several reboots over the past six decades. The current series (S27 in this reboot) follows the same format as always, but welcomes brand new teams to the quiz floor.

So, with University Challenge back on, we thought it best to find out about the brand new season. Read on for an overview of University Challenge 2020/21 from teams to final dates.

University Challenge returns for 2020/21

The first episode of University Challenge series 5 aired on Monday, July 13th. Episodes will hold the 8.30 pm slot every Monday night on BBC Two, as always.

So far, we have seen Glasgow and Exeter face off, with the Glasgow team taking the win in the first round with 200 points to Exeter’s 145.

The competition is following the same format as previous years. This is starting with 28 teams. The 14 first round winners progress directly to the last 16. Then, the 4 highest-scoring losers from the first round play against each other for the final 2 spots in the competition.

In the second round, 8 matches are played. The 8 second round winners progress to the quarter-finals, where they playoff against one another. When each team has played each other, the team who has won the most quarter-finals matches progresses to the semi-finals. The semi-finals consist of 4 teams and 2 matches. Then, as expected, the final 2 teams playoff.

Meet the 2020/21 teams

So far, the confirmed teams taking part are…

Glasgow

Exeter

Durham

Leicester

Linacre College, Oxford

The Open University

When is the University Challenge 2020/21 final?

There are 37 episodes this season, which means we are anticipating the University Challenge 2020/21 final to air on Monday, March 22nd 2021.

The semi-finals will air the fortnight prior to the final. They will provisionally commence on Monday, March 8th 2021.

We will keep this page updated on University Challenge 2020/21 as the competition progresses.

