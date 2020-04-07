University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The 2019/20 season of University Challenge is drawing to its conclusion, as the first of two semi-finals kicked off last night (Monday, April 6th).

The first of the semi-finals saw Corpus Christi, Cambridge beat out Durham University for the final spot.

Next Monday will see the second of the semi-finals, where Imperial College London will come face-to-face with Trinity College, Cambridge.

But when will the University Challenge 2020 final be held? The date is just around the corner!

When is the University Challenge 2020 final?

Monday, April 20th at 8.30 pm

The second and concluding semi-final airs next Monday (April 13th) in its regular slot. This will determine who will be facing Corpus Christi, Cambridge in the grand 2020 finale.

So, that means we are expecting this year’s final to be aired on Monday, April 20th.

Who are the University Challenge 2020 finalists?

So far, only one team has been confirmed for this year’s finals: Corpus Christi, Cambridge.

The college is spearheaded by Ian Wang, the captain with a knowledge of everything ranging from literature to the arts and music.

His team is also made up of Chemistry genius Alex Gunasekera.

Steward and Russell are the other two contestants competing for Corpus Christi.

CAMBRIDGE CAPTAIN: We found Ian Wang from Corpus Christi on Instagram!

Trinity vs. Imperial

Trinity College, Cambridge and Imperial College London have been two of the toughest teams to beat throughout this season of University Challenge.

With contestants like Lillian Crawford and Brandon Blackwell, we’re hardly surprised!

They will come together to battle it out one last time for that space in the final. Most University Challenge viewers believe that Imperial will make it through, largely thanks to their captain Brandon.

Many are calling the final a showdown between Brandon and Wang!

STAR STUDENT : University Challenge fans declare Gunasekera the ‘man of the match’

The Wang – Brandon showdown is almost a reality! #universitychallenge — Brownpants 🧻 (@PantiusBrown) April 6, 2020

