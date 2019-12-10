University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

University Challenge, the tough quiz show we all know and love.

Since it first aired on the BBC back in 1994, the revived series has earned its place amongst the best. But unlike Only Connect, Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? and Eggheads, University Challenge has a particularly distinctive flair.

From Jeremy Paxman’s savage manner of questioning to the vast knowledge the students have, it always proves for a riveting watch.

And over the years, University Challenge has roped in some characters who have become minor celebs in their own right. We all loved Monkman and Seagull!

So, who is this year’s most talked about contestant, Brandon Blackwell?

Who is Brandon?

Brandon Blackwell is a current University Challenge contestant. Unlike most Uni Chal competitors, who have their surname as their identifier, Brandon is using his first name.

He is originally from Queens, New York but is living in London to study. Brandon is currently studying for a Masters in Computing from Imperial College.

As the team’s average age is 23 years old, we can assume that Brandon is around that age.

Brandon after every correct question …….. #UniversityChallenge pic.twitter.com/i5HzsrAeqb — That is Sprout of order 🎄 (@HaroldShand1979) December 9, 2019

Best of Brandon

Since he first appeared on University Challenge in episode 13 (Monday, October 21st), Brandon has become known for his signature moves. He is often spotted being overly elaborate with his actions, such as rolling his eyes, gesticulating and snapping his fingers. And this obviously gets under some viewers’ skin!

Viewers haven’t been so kind about the contestant, with many calling him a “p****” and “a**hole.”

But some have found humour in this cockiness, as Twitter has created a drinking game surrounding Brandon. One viewer even rebutted the criticism he was getting online, stating: “Brandon is an absolute legend. Top jumpers. Top answers. I won’t hear otherwise.”

And we couldn’t agree more – we love the “grumpy genius” as he’s now been dubbed!

Brandon doesn’t ask google, google asks Brandon #universitychallenge — Busby1980 (@busby1980) December 9, 2019

Follow Brandon on Twitter

To keep up to date with the latest on Brandon, then be sure to check him out on Twitter!

His bio reads: “Quizzer out of Queens, NY. Pokemon master. Not here to make friends™. Temporary Conor McMeel/Caleb Rich/Richard Brooks stan account.”

Following his University Challenge appearance, Brandon has gained a fanbase. As of December 10th, 2019, Brandon has 1,754 followers.

You can follow Brandon on Twitter @_brandon2_.

