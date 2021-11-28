Strictly's Giovanni Pernice and Verity Bowditch age difference explored











The stars of Strictly Come Dancing officially took to the dance floor in September 2021. Series 19 is well underway and, each week, the professional dancers and their celebrity partners are one step closer to the final which airs this December.

The show is often making headlines for its behind-the-scenes romances. But, it appears that one of the show’s professionals isn’t dating his dance partner this year, but a reality TV star, instead. Here’s more on Giovanni and Verity Bowditch’s relationship and their age difference explored.

Strictly: Giovanni and Verity’s relationship explored

As of November 28th, Giovanni Pernice and Verity Bowditch are officially dating.

Giovanni is a professional dancer on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and Verity is a cast member on E4’s Made in Chelsea. Gio is currently partnered with Rose Ayling-Ellis for the 2021 series.

Verity has previously dated her co-stars such as Tristan Phipps and James Taylor while Giovanni most recently split from Love Island star Maura Higgins. Giovanni also previously dated former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts.

By the looks of a Tweet from Giovanni in October 2021, his relationship with Maura ended a month or two ago.

Verity Bowditch age

Made in Chelsea star Verity Bowditch is 26 years old. She was born on September 21st, 1995.

Giovanni was born in Sicily, Italy on September 5th, 1990 making him 31 years old and six years older than Verity.

Besides MIC, it appears that Verity is also an entrepreneur as she launched a 100% plant-based restaurant called Clean Kitchen in 2020.

Meet Verity on Instagram

It looks like Verity and Giovanni have only just gone public with their relationship so things aren’t quite ‘Instagram official’ just yet.

Neither Verity nor Gio have posted photos together, or of each other, on the ‘gram at the time of writing.

Verity can be found on Instagram with 153k followers @veritybowditch and Giovanni can be found with 676k followers @pernicegiovann1.

Blonde bombshell Verity found reality TV fame back in 2019 on MIC, but judging by her IG account, she’s an avid pilates fan and is thoroughly into health and fitness.

