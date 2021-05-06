Dragon's Den: How to play virtual escape game - 'Trapped in the Web' firm explored!











Dragon’s Den 2021 is getting well underway, with Dave Escapes being one of the business ideas pitched to the judges. Here’s how to play it…

The BBC One series has been a popular entrepreneurial show for years, as business owners hope for the investors to help them build their idea.

Each hopeful participant delivers a pitch for their idea. In this case, the Dragons actually test out the virtual escape room for themselves.

So, here’s how to play the virtual escape game, aka Trapped in the Web, and where the company is after the show.

What is Trapped in the Web?

Trapped in the Web is a site with a series of virtual escape rooms on.

Presented by Dave Murphy, the entrepreneur initially started the escape rooms purely as a present for his girlfriend Vicky.

The idea came when the lockdown was put in place, and Vicky was unable to go out for her 28th birthday – so he came up with Trapped in the Web.

Each virtual escape room includes puzzles which take the player on a journey that is not linear, with themes such as ‘The Missing’.

Zoom meeting IDs are also built into the game, meaning that all the teams can log in to the same video chat once they complete their room.

@trappedinweb we did your "The Missing" online escape room with some friends last night! It was tricky, & made all the more spooky when we had a powercut half way through! Thank goodness for @zoom_us, tablets & 4g! Would definitely recommend to anyone wanting a lockdown night in! — Alison Cranston (@AlisonCranston) January 31, 2021

Dragon’s Den: Play the virtual escape game

If you want to buy a virtual game for yourself, head to the Trapped in the Web site, where you can easily book a session.

Head to ‘Group Bookings’, where the list of different themed games appear.

All you need to do is choose which room you like, select the price range based on the number of players on different devices, input the number of players you’ve got and select the ‘Buy’ option.

Lockdown 298: well that was a fun few hours. A @trappedinweb online escape room. Harder than we thought and still had the excitement of making a breakthrough while not having to get changed out if my pyjamas. — Jeff Ball (@jeffreyball) January 9, 2021

Where is Dave Escapes now?

Dave continues to build new escape rooms and upload to them to the Trapped in the Web site, with more created just last weekend.

Looking at its viewers, users are impressed with the virtual online games, which have often been played for celebrations during the lockdown.

Its escape rooms include games such as ‘Lockdown Breakout’ and ‘A Night at the Theatre’, with varying difficulty levels.

Group bookings start from £6 a person for a beginner game.

