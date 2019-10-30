Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Autumnwatch is officially back for 2019 kicking off from Tuesday, October 29th.

The BBC Two show is set to air until November 1st. And this series will reveal the result of the Gardenwatch survey.

Capturing the best of British nature on camera, Autumnwatch gives viewers a real-time insight into the country’s wildlife.

Presenting the 2019 show are familiar faces to Autumnwatch, Gillian Burke, Iolo Williams, Michaela Strachan and Chris Packham.

Where is Autumnwatch 2019 filmed? Let’s take a look at the show’s location…

Where is Autumnwatch 2019 filmed?

Autumnwatch 2019 is filmed in Cairngorms National Park, Scotland.

Cairngorms National Park is located in the Highlands of Scotland and is twice the size of the Lake District.

According to the Park’s website, nearly half of the land in the National Park is considered ‘wild land’.

OH DEAR: Autumnwatch: Fans slam Gillian Burke yet again – “Worst presenter ever”