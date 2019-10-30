Autumnwatch is officially back for 2019 kicking off from Tuesday, October 29th.
The BBC Two show is set to air until November 1st. And this series will reveal the result of the Gardenwatch survey.
Capturing the best of British nature on camera, Autumnwatch gives viewers a real-time insight into the country’s wildlife.
Presenting the 2019 show are familiar faces to Autumnwatch, Gillian Burke, Iolo Williams, Michaela Strachan and Chris Packham.
Where is Autumnwatch 2019 filmed? Let’s take a look at the show’s location…
Autumnwatch 2019 is filmed in Cairngorms National Park, Scotland.
Cairngorms National Park is located in the Highlands of Scotland and is twice the size of the Lake District.
According to the Park’s website, nearly half of the land in the National Park is considered ‘wild land’.
Visit Cairngorms National Park
Located almost as north as you can go on a map of Great Britain is Cairngorms National Park.
The National Park is huge and Autumnwatch is filmed in a specific part of Cairngorms. The BBC says: “Autumnwatch’s base at the Dell of Abernethy sits on the edge of the Abernethy Caledonian pine forest and is surrounded by Caledonian Pinewoods, open grassland, farmland and garden spaces, all bordered by the River Nethy.”
Visit the Cairngorms website if you’re planning a visit. It looks as though the Park can be enjoyed even on a budget with many free activities to do.
What is there to do at Cairngorms National Park?
Cairngorms National Park is a go-to destination for a variety of people. From water sports lovers to adventurous mountain biking, there’s really an endless list of things to do.
Husky Rallies and Whisky Festivals also take place at Cairngorms National Park.
And for anyone looking for a more relaxing trip, wildlife watching, stargazing or a trip through a sculpture park are all popular activities.
