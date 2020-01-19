Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

There’s nothing more satisfying than seeing things upcycled and the BBC is clearly a fan of a good vintage item as The Repair Shop, Antiques Roadshow and Money For Nothing all air on Britain’s best-known channel.

Whether there’s a chair in need of upholstering or a clock needing a new lease of life, it’s always a joy to see old items given a fresh look.

Another show capitalising on doing up old things is The Speedshop. Airing on BBC Two from Sunday, January 12th, the programme is based in a vintage workshop.

Titch Cormack and his team are experts in motorcycles. So, let’s take a look at Titch Cormack, where is his garage?

Where is Titch Cormack from?

Bike builder Titch, whose real name is Steven, is 45 years old.

According to The Sunday Times, Titch spent 10 years in the Special Boat Service after joining the Royal Marines as a teenager. He served in Afghanistan, Iraq and Northern Ireland and was medically discharged in 2016 after suffering a series of injuries.

It’s unconfirmed where Titch is from, he currently resides on the South Coast of England however his accent is a clear giveaway that he probably hails from somewhere more northerly.

SEE ALSO: Meet Titch Cormack – is The Speedshop’s brilliant bike builder married?

Titch’s garage

Titch’s vintage workshop is located on the South Coast of England in Poole, Dorset.

The SBomb garage can be found on Poole Quay and specialises in selling and building vintage and custom motorbikes.

You will also find bespoke pieces of furniture for sale and a coffee shop with views of the Twin Sails bridge at the garage.

The garage can also be rented out for events such as photographic shoots. Visit Titch’s garage at Unit 3, Dee Way, Poole, Dorset, BH15 1JD.

Is Titch on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow the Speedshop star on Instagram @titchcormack.

Titch has around 6,500 followers and writes in his Insta bio that he’s the owner of @sbombvintageworkshop.

Naturally, the ex-Royal Marine shares photos of bikes, himself hard at work and his dog, Sprocket, on Instagram.

Titch’s dog Sprocket is arguably the real star of the show on The Speedshop, see photos of him on Instagram here!

HEY JAY: The Repair Shop: Meet host Jay Blades – Instagram to family!

WATCH THE SPEEDSHOP SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK