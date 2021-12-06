Was pill supplement ‘Best Health Keto’ featured on Dragons’ Den?











Best Health Keto, a pill supplement company, is doing the rounds online as people try to diet ahead of the Christmas period. Some viewers wonder if the firm ever appeared on Dragons’ Den.

The BBC show sees budding entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman and Sara Davies, with the addition of newbie Steven Bartlett next series.

Several keto and diet supplement pills have been bought, after buyers claimed some companies listed them as Dragons’ Den-approved. ‘Best Health Keto’ is the latest brand which has been linked to the show.

We found out if the business ever appeared, and looked into the firm’s background…

What is ‘Best Health Keto’?

Best Health Keto is a ketogenic weight loss support supplement.

The brand claims that the product does the following: burns fat for energy rather than carbohydrates, releases fat stores, increases energy naturally and helps people love the way they feel.

Their website states:

A recent study published by the Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism Journal found that Best Health Keto supported burning fat for energy instead of carbohydrates greatly increasing weight loss and energy.

The company claims the product “helps you lose up to 5 lbs in the first week”, through the use of advanced ketones.

It follows the ketogenic diet, a high-fat, adequate-protein, low-carb diet which forces the body to burn fats rather than carbohydrates.

Did ‘Best Health Keto’ appear on Dragons’ Den?

No, Dragons’ Den do not promote diet pills in general. Dragon Deborah Meaden wrote a Tweet which confirms this, stating that she does not promote slimming pills.

The ‘Best Health Keto’ website does not state they appeared on the BBC show, however an Instagram page under the name ‘Best Health Keto UK’ regularly uses the hashtag #’besthealthketodragonsden’.

Several potential buyers may be left believing that the pills were approved on the show. When clicking on the social media icons on the company’s website, they do not work.

It could be that the social media profiles linking the products to Dragons Den may be handled by people completely separate to the company themselves.

Their website states: “All products sold on this website are certified by Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), which is the highest standard of testing in the supplement industry.”

Reviews and comments on the keto pills

Looking through social media, several buyers say they have bought other keto pills which say they are Dragons Den-approved. However, most reviewers are referring to a brand called ‘Pure Fit Keto’.

One buyer wrote to Dragon Deborah Meaden: “Gutted I’ve just seen this and purchased Purefit Keto on the basis that it’s a Dragons Den investment (or so advertised) which lent it credence in my book. I feel like such a muppet now.”

Another said: “They are advertising again that pure Keto is being financed by the dragons den. I nearly fell for it but decided to investigate it first. They shouldn’t be allowed to get away with using the programme or your names etc.”

A user wrote a review on Facebook to a ‘Best Health Keto Dragons Den’ page which states: “You have taken a lot more money than I agreed to. Passed this to the fraud department at bank.”

Another page ‘Best Health Keto United Kingdom‘ has a few reviews. A buyer wrote: “Fake scam site, do not use, I’ve been scammed, order said £39 then crashed, now my email says £198. No phone number and no email to cancel, I have reported this.”

However, the brand has been given a five-star rating by Health Lines Plus.

Please ignore the clickbait.. I do not promote or endorse any financial products, snake oil, slimming pills or the secret of eternal youth!. Anyone claiming I do..its a SCAM! — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) March 26, 2018

