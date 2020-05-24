Ellissa is a freelance pop culture journalist about to graduate from Goldsmiths university. When she’s not busy writing she loves everything fashion related - you’ll find her reading blogs, scrolling through Instagram and doing lots of shopping.

There’s a TikTok dance for pretty much every song out there right now, and everyone can become TikTok famous. Just choose a song, come up with a routine and you can call it a challenge.

It seems like that’s exactly what actress Daisy May Cooper has done with none other than the Antiques Roadshow theme tune!

This unlikely song has created an absolutely hilarious TikTok video that has over 400 thousand views on Instagram. If you’re a fan of Antiques Roadshow, or if you just love funny TikTok videos then make sure you give this one a look.

Watch her hilarious dance here!

BBC: Where are the Big Flower Fight winners now?

Who is Daisy May Cooper?

Daisy May Cooper is an English actress and writer most famous for her role in the ITV series Doc Martin. She has also starred in The Wrong Mans, The Personal History of David Copperfield and Avenue 5.

Born in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, Daisy won a BAFTA in 2018 for Best Female Comedy Performance for her role in BBC3’s This Country.

Fans love Daisy May Cooper on Instagram and TikTok

The actress has gained a huge presence on Instagram, with over 368 thousand followers.

She regularly reposts videos that she has filmed on TikTok onto her Instagram account, with fans loving her comedic nature, carefree attitude and hilarious videos.

Her TikTok account @daisymaycoopers has 50 thousand followers, but most people go to her Instagram to view them.

FIRST DATES HOTEL: Meet Georgia on Instagram

DAISY MAY COOPER HAS TIKTOK OMG MY LIFE IS COMPLETE — iona (@ionaharte) May 12, 2020

Watch this hilarious Antiques Roadshow dance

On May 14th, Daisy posted a TikTok to her Instagram account that has caught everyone’s attention.

In the video, she uses a TikTok filter to make multiple versions of herself and dances wildly along to the Antiques Roadshow theme tune.

She captioned the post: “ANTIQUES ROADSHOW. You can’t value these moves, dey priceless.”