We found Masterchef: The Professionals' Ben on Instagram!

Masterchef: The Professionals is back for 2019 with terrifying judges Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti in tow. November 5th 2019 saw the first episode of Masterchef: The Professionals air on BBC Two.
The first few weeks of the show see groups of six celebrities go head to head to secure themselves a place in the all-important semi-final.
Episode 7 of the show saw Ben, Andrew and Kurtus make it through to the next round.
So, who is Masterchef: The Professionals’ contestant Ben? Let’s get to know him more.
Masterchef The Professionals: Meet Ben
Episode 7 of Masterchef: The Professionals saw Ben do his best to secure a place in the semi-final.
Ben’s journey to becoming a chef was particularly touching. He was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and spent a long period in hospital. On recovery, Ben had to decide whether he’d go back to his building job or pursue a career in cooking.
Today, he works as a chef at Restaurant Interlude in Sussex.
- CHEFFY SKILLS: Meet Masterchef: The Professionals’ Malin on Insta – wife, kids and mum!
Ben’s cooking career
Thirty-four-year-old Ben hails from Hampden Park, Eastbourne, East Sussex.
He works as a chef-de-partie in 2019 as has done for the past year.
Speaking to The Eastbourne Herald, Ben said: “I always enjoyed cooking. I got myself better again and went back to college. I had to try and take a positive out of a negative. My illness gave me an extra push.”
Meet Ben on Instagram
Chef Ben is on Instagram as @baddemschef.
Ben managed to get some fans right from the off during his first appearance on Masterchef. One Twitter user wrote: “I’ll have Ben for dessert please.”
From the looks of Ben’s Instagram, he has a long term partner – sorry, tough luck ladies!
- NO WAY: Masterchef Professionals narrator was also an actor in Gotham and Dog Soldiers!
WATCH MASTERCHEF: THE PROFESSIONALS FROM TUESDAY NOVEMBER 5TH AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO.