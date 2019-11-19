We found Masterchef: The Professionals' Ben on Instagram!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Masterchef: The Professionals is back for 2019 with terrifying judges Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti in tow. November 5th 2019 saw the first episode of Masterchef: The Professionals air on BBC Two.

The first few weeks of the show see groups of six celebrities go head to head to secure themselves a place in the all-important semi-final.

Episode 7 of the show saw Ben, Andrew and Kurtus make it through to the next round.

So, who is Masterchef: The Professionals’ contestant Ben? Let’s get to know him more.

Masterchef The Professionals: Meet Ben

Episode 7 of Masterchef: The Professionals saw Ben do his best to secure a place in the semi-final.

Ben’s journey to becoming a chef was particularly touching. He was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and spent a long period in hospital. On recovery, Ben had to decide whether he’d go back to his building job or pursue a career in cooking.

Today, he works as a chef at Restaurant Interlude in Sussex.

Ben’s cooking career

Thirty-four-year-old Ben hails from Hampden Park, Eastbourne, East Sussex.

He works as a chef-de-partie in 2019 as has done for the past year.

Speaking to The Eastbourne Herald, Ben said: “I always enjoyed cooking. I got myself better again and went back to college. I had to try and take a positive out of a negative. My illness gave me an extra push.”

Meet Ben on Instagram

Chef Ben is on Instagram as @baddemschef.

The Masterchef has around 200 followers in November 2019. However, his following is sure to grow during the BBC competition.

Ben managed to get some fans right from the off during his first appearance on Masterchef. One Twitter user wrote: “I’ll have Ben for dessert please.”

From the looks of Ben’s Instagram, he has a long term partner – sorry, tough luck ladies!

