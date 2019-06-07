Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

BBC Two never fails to provide the nation with eye-opening documentaries.

On June 7th 2019 a new documentary, Pregnant and Platonic, aired.

Voiced over by Clara Amfo, the show looks at the growing phenomenon of co-parenting.

We found Richard from Pregnant and Platonic on Insta – so where is he now?

Just watching #PregnantandPlatonic and it makes a lot of sense. Two people that really want a child, no feelings for each other to mess it up. #coparenting — Jo (@joaemp) June 7, 2019

What is Pregnant and Platonic?

BBC Two’s Pregnant and Platonic is a documentary exploring the phenomenon that is co-parenting.

If you thought that co-parenting was just something for separated couples, think again!

The programme spends an hour looking at different women and men who want to explore having a baby in a less traditional sense.

The potential parents aren’t in romantic relationships and some even found each other on co-parenting apps.

Pregnant and Platonic: Richard

Richard featured on Pregnant and Platonic. He’s gay and has wanted a child for years, he just needs a woman to co-parent with him.

We found Richard on Instagram and Twitter, but it doesn’t look like he’s a dad just yet!

He often features posts of his pet dalmatian and cat on Instagram.

Pregnant and Platonic: Cast

The BBC show focused on Desirée and Jamie who met through a co-parenting website and experienced some turbulence during the process but now have a baby.

Another couple to try co-parenting were best friends Alex and Miriam.

Desperately seeking a co-parent was Sachan, however, she did also want to find love to have a family in a more traditional way.

The programme also looked at Stephen and Ellen – close friends and co-parents to twin girls Charlie and Lucy.

Ellen resides in Manhatten while Stephen regularly visits his girls. Their family includes their own romantic partners, Jim and Jason.

CATCH UP WITH PREGNANT AND PLATONIC ON THE BBC IPLAYER.