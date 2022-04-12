We tried Wim Hof's freezing methods and results were b-b-b-brilliant













If someone suggested wading into the sea each day or taking a freezing cold shower first thing in the morning instead of staying in the comfort of my bed, there’s no doubt that I would tell them to F off.

However, after stumbling upon some scientific evidence showing that cold water swimming can have health benefits and after seeing my friends follow the trend with some 1,000+like Instagram posts, I decided to jump in the deep end and give it a go.

As Wim says, a “cold shower a day keeps the doctor away“.

Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof | Trailer | BBC BridTV 9234 Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof | Trailer | BBC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/u-_G8mN3230/hqdefault.jpg 982386 982386 center 22403

Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof

From Tuesday, April 12th The Iceman Wim Hof is set to appear on our screens in a brand new series called Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof.

Eight celebrities take on the challenge of enduring some minus temperatures testing their physical and mental limits.

Holly Willoughby, who’s already acquainted with Wim Hof after his appearances on This Morning, is hosting the show alongside Lee Mack.

Alfie Boe, Chelcee Grimes, Dianne Buswell, Gabby Logan, Owain Wyn Evans, Patrice Evra, Professor Green and Tamzin Outhwaite are the celebrities ready to face up to freezing cold temperatures.

NO WAY: Meet Claire Aves from SAS Who Dares Wins, recruit 3 deadlifts for fun

Trying out Wim Hof’s freezing methods

For someone who hates the cold, I plunge myself into the extremely cold UK seas quite often. What started out as a suggestion from a family member has now become a part of my weekly routine.

In my opinion, immersing yourself in cold water is one of those things that you can’t logically decide to do through talking it over or thinking long enough about it – if anything, thinking about it for too long would see you back in your car driving away from the beach.

But, by going with what Wim Hof is talking about, and immersing yourself into the cold, I, for one, can say that the results are pretty much instant.

I’m all for experiences that take you out of your mind and into your body, and that’s exactly what a dip in the sea, a cold shower or Wim’s breathing techniques can do.

The first time I waded into the sea on the South coast of England, it was probably the winter of 2021 and I tagged along with my brother.

Of course, walking into the sea is incredibly cold, but by taking control of your breathing, you can almost ignore the coldness, your body does get used to it and after a while and it actually feels quite nice to be in the sea.

Afterwards, the best way to describe how I’d feel is invigorated and refreshed. It’s actually something I’d highly recommend to cure a hangover!

After months now of including some sea dips into my weekly routine, the effects are massive. I feel less stressed and have more energy, and I can’t remember the last time I had a cold.

Speaking on This Morning in 2020, Wim has explained how his methods can benefit people’s mental health and I would definitely say that even just a quick plunge into cold water would boost your mood.

Another activity that Wim says improves mind and body health is breathwork. Practising a breathing technique on a regular basis can definitely change your life. I’ve personally started taking part in breathwork classes and yoga and meditation classes in 2022 which are great ways to take you out of your head and into your body, and for me, a great way of reducing stress.

Adapt Wim Hof’s methods into life – you don’t have to have an ice bath

My ice cold experiences are nothing in comparison to Wim Hof’s life achievements, but they’re proof that even including some mini Wim Hof methods into your life can be beneficial.

Starting out by having your normal shower and just switching to cold for the last 15 seconds is all anyone needs to do to begin with.

Another more enjoyable way I have found to embrace the cold is by going to a beachside sauna and dipping in the sea for a break from the sauna session. There are some beach saunas popping up on the South coast with one at Knoll Beach in Studland, the Saltwater Sauna located at Sandbanks and there are likely more to come.

By invigorating your body, whether that’s by making an afternoon of it at the beach sauna or by adding it into your morning shower, you’ll definitely see some benefits.

Adding some cold into your life helps to regulate your mood, according to Wim Hof. He says: “If you don’t go to the cold, the cold will come to you, whether that’s depression or flu.“

If you want to feel seriously alive, I’d certainly recommend embracing cold water. Plus, Summer’s around the corner and it’s only getting warmer, so there’s no excuse!

OMG: Kandi Burruss’ brother passed away at 22 years old in a tragic accident

WATCH FREEZE THE FEAR WITH WIM HOF ON TUESDAYS AT 9 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK