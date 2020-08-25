University Challenge is back for its 2020/21 series and is already in full swing.

The annual quiz series, which was filmed prior to the UK lockdown, has welcomed back the best and brightest from the country’s top universities to compete.

Each year that University Challenge airs, it introduces the British public to quite the cast of characters. This season, fans of the show have already found their new favourite coming from the Corpus Christi, Oxford team.

So, with Corpus sailing on to the next round, we thought it best to find out more about Webb, the Oxford team’s star of the show. Find out about him and the rest of the team here.

Corpus Christi, Oxford on University Challenge

The team representing Corpus Christi this season of University Challenge had their first match against the University of Bristol. This aired on episode 7 (Monday, August 24th).

They concluded their match with a total of 175 points to Bristol’s 135. This will take Corpus Christi into the next heats where they will face off with other top quizzing universities.

The Corpus Christi team is made up of Libby Cherry (English), Michael Zaayman (Biochemistry), Tyron Surmon (History and Politics), and Seoan Webb (Ancient and Modern History).

The team has an average age of 20.

Who is Webb from Corpus Christi?

Seoan Webb was the breakout star on the Corpus Christi, Oxford team. He is from Ealing in West London and is reading Ancient and Modern History at the University of Oxford.

University Challenge fans went wild for Webb, who amazed with the breadth of his knowledge. Webb personally scored Corpus Christi 80 points out of their 175, as he correctly answered 8 of the starter for 10 questions.

One fan tweeted: “Master class from Webb there, very clever guy. Well done.”

Another tweeted: “Webb on #UniversityChallenge is a God. Well played sir!!”

