Claudia Winkleman is back on our screens with new BBC show The Traitors – and viewers are loving the location. Alongside the nail-biting psychological twists and turns that have gripped fans from the start, the setting has also been a standout and many fans are asking what castle The Traitors is filmed in.

At the start of the series, we hear contestants announce they’re in Scotland as they get off the train to start their journey, but we’re never told exactly where.

Fans are eager to know if they can visit the castle and even stay there themselves, so what castle is The Traitors filmed in? Let’s find out.

What castle is The Traitors filmed in?

As per The Radio Times, The Traitors is filmed in and around Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands. The castle is a 19th century venue located 25 miles (40km) north of Inverness.

The official website for the castle states: “Ardross Castle is a magnificent 19th century castle in the Scottish Baronial style set within beautiful formal gardens and more than 100 acres of parkland on the banks of the River Alness.”

Viewers will know most scenes are filmed in the castle apart from the daily challenges, which are filmed in an area nearby.

Speaking to The Scottish Mail on Sunday about the location, host Claudia Winkleman revealed she’d “never been anywhere more beautiful in her life”.

“It felt sometimes like we were in a painting – if that’s not too cheesy.”

Claudia also told the publication she FaceTimed her children to say: “You’ve never seen anything like it, it’s magical.”

Is the castle open to the public?

Now we’ve seen the stunning location on our screens, we’re sure Google searches for staycations at the castle are on the rise! But is the castle actually open to the public?

Unfortunately, the castle is in private membership and isn’t open to the general public. However, it is possible to hire the venue for an event such as a wedding.

Activities can also be booked in the castle grounds, including mountain biking and guided walks.

Fans react to The Traitors castle

As expected, fans have taken to social media to share their admiration for the stunning location of the game show, and of course the host:

Another Twitter user wrote: “Scotland is absolutely stunning and the castle is fabulous. Looking forward to this game #Traitor“

