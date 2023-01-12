The Apprentice has returned to BBC for its seventeenth season, but what day is it on? This series sees 18 candidates battling it out for a staggering quarter-of-a-million-pound investment with billionaire boss, Lord Alan Sugar.

Advisors Karren Brady and Tim Campbell will keep a close eye on the candidates, reporting back to Lord Sugar. Claude Littner also made his return in episode 1, and will hopefully make his return near the end of the series for the all-important interviews.

We take a look into when The Apprentice is on TV and the remaining hopeful candidates.

What day is The Apprentice on?

The Apprentice airs Thursdays on BBC One at 9 pm. Although we wish it was on every day, unfortunately, it’s not and only airs once a week.

The show will then be followed by The Apprentice: You’re Fired at 10 pm over on BBC Two. Host Tom Allen will interview the latest fired candidate alongside a panel of special guests.

Episodes of both shows will be available on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

Who was the first candidate to get fired?

Emma Browne was the first candidate to get fired by Lord Sugar.

The contestants jetted off to sunny Antigua where they took part in an excursion task. The boy’s team came out victorious and despite securing the most sales for her team, Emma became the first casualty of the boardroom.

Tonight’s episode (episode 2) will see the remaining candidates tasked with manufacturing savory bao buns for members of the public and sweet buns for a corporate client.

The candidates will work together in their boy’s and girls’ teams, with the team who secures the biggest overall profit winning the challenge and safe from the firing.

Credit: BBC/Fremantle Media/Ray Burmiston

Which candidates remain?

Season 18 started off with 18 candidates and now only 17 remain. Here’s the full list of remaining candidates at the start of episode 2.

Avi Sharma

Bradley Johnson

Dani Donovan

Denisha Kaur Bharj

Gregory Ebbs

Joe Phillips

Kevin D’Arcy

Mark Moseley

Marnie Swindells

Megan Hornby

Reece Donnelly

Rochelle Anthony

Shannon Martin

Shazia Hussain

Simba Rwambiwa

Sohail Chowdhary

Victoria Goulbourne

