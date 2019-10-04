What did Andrew Ridgeley look like young? Meet the Graham Norton guest!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Wham! is one of the best-known pop duos of all time. With hits such as Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, I’m Your Man and Last Christmas in their collection, Wham! sold tens of millions of records worldwide.

While one half of the group, in the form of George Michael, went on to have a successful solo career, the other bandmate looked to shy away from the band after they stopped making music.

He appears on The Graham Norton Show on October 4th 2019. So, what happened to Andrew Ridgeley and what did he look like young?

What did Andrew Ridgeley look like young?

In his hey-day, Andrew probably could have had his pick when it came to girlfriends being one of the members of Wham!.

The 56-year-old has shied away from the limelight following the break up of Wham! in 1986 but has tried his hand at many other things since then.

Today Andrew participates in many charity events and lives near Cornwall, England. On October 3rd 2019, Andrew released a memoir, “Wham! George & Me“, which can be purchased online for around £10 and is said to be “a joyous celebration of the Wham! years”.

Andrew and George Michael

Andrew and George Michael met at school and Andrew was said to have taken George, whose real name was Georgios Panayiotou, under his wing.

The pair had a shared passion for singing and went on to form one of the most iconic groups of the 1980’s.

Andrew hit the headlines after an interview with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain in 2018 after Piers brought up the subject of George during the chat.

According to The Independent, Andrew appeared on GMB to talk about a charity bicycle ride he was to complete and was caught off guard when Piers asked him questions about George Michael.

The awkward conversation ended with Piers calling Andrew “an insufferable d***” on Twitter.

Is Andrew Ridgeley married?

Andrew Ridgeley has never been married, however, he was in a long-term relationship with Bananarama’s Keren Woodward.

The pair lived in Cornwall, England, but they amicably split in 2017.

Andrew and Keren didn’t have any children together but were in a relationship for 25 years.

