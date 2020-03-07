The Greatest Dancer series 2 kicked off from January 5th this year, featuring a new batch of talented dancers.
The judging line-up of the BBC One show sees the likes of Oti Mabuse, Cheryl, Matthew Morrison and Todrick Hall.
This year, all four coaches have their own mentees competing in the grand final on Saturday, March 7th.
So, what do contestants get on The Greatest Dancer? Let’s find out how much they win!
What does the winner get on The Greatest Dancer?
The winner of The Greatest Dancer 2020 will scoop the grand prize of £50,000.
If the winner is an individual performer then they go home with the whole prize, while if it’s an act they are expected to split the money equally.
Plus, whoever wins the BBC One dancing competition has the chance to appear in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing.
Who won series 1 of The Greatest Dancer?
In 2019, 14-year-old dancer Ellie Fergusson won the first-ever series of the show.
She was mentored by captain Oti Mabuse and the young dancer went to perform in one of Strictly‘s episodes in 2019.
According to several tabloids, Ellie reportedly split the £50,000 prize with her dance teacher Jenni Inglis for helping her win the show.
I am still speechless. Thank you everyone so much for your support it means so much to me. @jenni_inglis_ you are the best and deserve so much credit for your insane choreography every single week. @otimabuse and @njc_creative it’s been soo fun to work with you both and I can’t wait to see you at strictly later on. And thank you to all my teachers @edinburghdanceacademy I wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you everyone!❤️
