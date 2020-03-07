Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The Greatest Dancer series 2 kicked off from January 5th this year, featuring a new batch of talented dancers.

The judging line-up of the BBC One show sees the likes of Oti Mabuse, Cheryl, Matthew Morrison and Todrick Hall.

This year, all four coaches have their own mentees competing in the grand final on Saturday, March 7th.

So, what do contestants get on The Greatest Dancer? Let’s find out how much they win!

What does the winner get on The Greatest Dancer?

The winner of The Greatest Dancer 2020 will scoop the grand prize of £50,000.

If the winner is an individual performer then they go home with the whole prize, while if it’s an act they are expected to split the money equally.

Plus, whoever wins the BBC One dancing competition has the chance to appear in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Who won series 1 of The Greatest Dancer?

In 2019, 14-year-old dancer Ellie Fergusson won the first-ever series of the show.

She was mentored by captain Oti Mabuse and the young dancer went to perform in one of Strictly‘s episodes in 2019.

According to several tabloids, Ellie reportedly split the £50,000 prize with her dance teacher Jenni Inglis for helping her win the show.

WATCH THE GREATEST DANCER FINALE ON MARCH 7TH ON BBC ONE AT 6.30 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK