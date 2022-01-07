What happened to Claude from The Apprentice? Accident explored











Claude Littner left The Apprentice viewers heartbroken when his usual appearance was missing from the first 2022 episode. When contestants were given a “boujee” cruise advertising task, he was nowhere to be seen.

The business executive usually leads the interviews before a number of entrepreneurs are given challenging tasks, who all aim to impress Lord Sugar enough to win a six-figure salary job as his apprentice.

Claude Littner became one of Sugar’s aides from the 2015 series onwards, and his role has continued ever since. But after a two-year wait due to the pandemic, there is no sign of him on the new season.

We found out all about his accident and why it meant he couldn’t fulfill his usual interviewing debut.

What happened to Claude from The Apprentice?

Claude is not appearing on The Apprentice Series 16 due to injuries sustained in a cycling accident. He is in recovery from the incident, which happened in April 2021.

The 72-year-old was equally determined to return to The Apprentice as soon as he is able, as reported by the BBC.

He revealed that he had been “pottering along” near his North London home when the accident happened, adding:

I suspect I hit a pothole or something like that. The next thing I knew I was lying on the ground.

Back in July, Lord Sugar said he had been speaking to his long-time friend and business associate regularly and hoped to see him back in the boardroom “very soon”.

Details of biking accident explored

Claude had the accident while riding an electric bike that injured his right leg, which led to consideration from doctors of amputating it. He has since ten surgeries to date, which includes a procedure on July 19th 2021.

After the accident, an ambulance took him to the trauma unit at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, where surgeons successfully worked to save his leg.

He has lost two stone (12.7 kg) since the accident, from which he has an “absolute determination” to recover.

Claude may be in recovery, but he’s still tuning into the entrepreneurial competition from home. He told the BBC:

There’s no ifs and buts about it. Whilst I’m disappointed that I won’t be out and about covering the tasks or in the boardroom for this upcoming series, I’ll most definitely be glued to the action from my sofa.

Who replaces Claude Littner?

Tim Campbell fills Claude’s former role as the adviser, who won the very first series.

A Middlesex University graduate in psychology, he worked as a Senior Planner within the Strategy and Service Development, as a directorate of London Underground, before applying to appear on the show.

He was later hired by Sir Alan Sugar in the final episode of The Apprentice Series 1, which aired in May 2005. Tim was project manager for his team twice in the show, during weeks one and four.

Tim also replaced Nick Hewer on the programme in 2015, having previously been seen interviewing the candidates.

