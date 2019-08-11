What happened to Jenny Campbell on Dragons' Den? Has she left?

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Any entrepreneur or business owner with the guts to enter the Dragons’ Den is already half-way there as the Dragons certainly don’t give anyone an easy ride.

A load more budding business people are about to set foot in the Den in 2019 with series 17 of the show kicking off from Sunday, August 11th.

The format of Dragons’ Den has always been the same but the Dragons themselves do change from time to time.

She made a name for herself during series 15 and 16 of Dragons’ Den by not investing in many companies. Now, the arrival of a new Dragon in the Den leads us to wonder what happened to Jenny Campbell?

Who is Jenny Campbell?

New to Dragons’ Den in 2017, Jenny hails from the North of England.

She was born in Cheshire in 1961 and began working at Natwest when she was 16 years old.

Jenny worked her way up in the banking industry and bought YourCash Europe Ltd from RBS in 2010.

She sold YourCash in October 2016 for £50 million.

What happened to Jenny Campbell?

Jenny announced that she was leaving Dragons’ Den in February 2019. And while rumours circulated that the 57-year-old left because of a falling-out with her fellow Dragons, it turns out that her departure wasn’t all that dramatic.

The former Dragon left the show due to having other commitments such as to the Prince’s Trust Enterprise Fellowship Programme which helps young entrepreneurs.

During her time on the show, she invested in truck advertising firm Driven Media, hemp skincare producer Carun UK and energy switching service Look After My Bills.

Who is replacing Jenny on Dragons’ Den?

With Jenny’s departure means that a new Dragon will be entering the Den.

As of August 2019, 35-year-old Sara Davies will take her place – the owner of craft company Crafter’s Companion.

Sara has a net worth of £34 million and started her company while studying management at university in 2005.

WATCH DRAGONS’ DEN SERIES 17 FROM SUNDAY AUGUST 11TH AT 8 PM ON BBC TWO.

