What happened to Strictly’s AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington?











Strictly Come Dancing has been hugely popular as ever in 2021. Tess Daley and Claudia Winkleman have been hosting the show’s nineteenth season while Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi MAbuse and Anton Du Beke are on the judging panel.

Each week, the Strictly couples have been whittled down as they do their best to outperform each other on the dancefloor. Season 19 saw some familiar faces including Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Tilly, Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies and former McFly band member Tom Fletcher swap their regular lives for one full of quick-steps, cha cha chas and jives.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 | Trailer | BBC

Who are Strictly’s AJ and Kai?

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington are a Strictly Come Dancing season 19 duo who were set to make the final of this year’s series.

AJ is a TV presenter who hails from Lancashire, while Kai is a professional dancer who rose to fame on Britain’s Got Talent series 6.

The duo competed for 13 weeks on the show before having to be withdrawn before the December 18th final.

What happened to AJ’s foot?

As per an Instagram post from AJ published on December 17th, she’s torn her spring ligament in her foot.

AJ wrote in the post how much she wanted to still compete in the show and even asked if she could perform wearing a “moonboot“.

She said: “I’ve had ultrasounds, MRI scans and x-rays. I’ve had two incisions to drain the inflammation around my ankle. I’ve injected local anaesthetic directly into my foot, I have been strapped up to an ice compression machine for days. I’ve done all I can possibly do to get back on my feet…“

Will AJ and Kai make the Strictly Come Dancing final in 2021?

Sadly, due to AJ’s injury, she and Kai have been withdrawn from the BBC competition.

AJ added in her Instagram post that she can’t even stand, let alone dance. So, the final is out of the question for the talented pair.

She also wrote in her IG post that taking part in Strictly had been a lifelong dream and added: “Learning to dance over the last 13 weeks has been an incredible honour and to do it alongside someone as special, patient and devoted as Kai is something I’ll treasure forever“.

A Twitter post on December 17th also confirms the news that AJ and Kai won’t be in this year’s final. Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice and John Whaite and Johannes Radebe are the series 19 finalists set to perform.

