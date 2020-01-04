What happened to the Greatest Dancer receptionist? Amelia Wilson replaced by Curtis Pritchard!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

From So You Think You Can Dance to Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing On Ice to World of Dance there’s often a TV dance show going on.

However, the BBC’s The Greatest Dancer is different in that it’s the audience who have the final say on which acts go through and which ones don’t during each round.

The show first kicked off in 2019. It’s now back for a second series with Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo as presenters. Episode 1 of the 2020 series kicks off on Saturday, January 4th at 7 pm.

What happened to the Greatest Dancer receptionist? Amelia Wilson has been replaced by Curtis Pritchard!

Amelia Wilson was the previous Greatest Dancer receptionist.

She’s not on social media so the reasons behind her absence from the show are unconfirmed.

Amelia wasn’t a real receptionist, she was simply working for the company that produces The Greatest Dancer, Thames TV. So, perhaps she’s moved onto another job.

Her role with Thames TV included development research and assisting with the production of shows.

We could speculate that Amelia has moved onto another research or assistance job within the company.

Curtis Pritchard is the new receptionist

In an unexpected twist, two worlds have collided as Love Island star Curtis Pritchard is now the Greatest Dancer receptionist.

Prior to entering the Love Island villa in 2019, Curtis worked as a dancer on US show Dancing with the Stars. He’s danced all his life as has his younger brother AJ Pritchard.

Anyone who watched Love Island in 2019 will have seen some of Curtis’ dance moves. Whether he’ll be whipping any moves out during his role as receptionist, we don’t know.

But he is a professional in Ballroom and Latin. He represented the UK in World and European Championships and was a Junior and Youth Champion.

