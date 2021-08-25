What is Katie Price's 2021 net worth? Celebrity MasterChef star's income!











Katie Price has been impressing the judges on Celebrity MasterChef 2021, and ever since, fans have wondered what her 2021 net worth is.

She has been cooking up a storm alongside Joe Swash, Dion Dublin, Will Kirk and Melissa Johns in the third week of heats.

Making it to the third round (so far), the BBC competition is one of several reality TV shows that the mum-of-five has appeared on during her career.

Reality Titbit looked through her latest job ventures and appearances, to find out what the Celebrity MasterChef star’s current net worth is.

What is Katie Price’s 2021 net worth?

Katie Price’s current net worth is reportedly £770,000.

The reality TV star’s net worth has gone down from £45 million, when she was heavily involved in modelling, fashion, writing and television.

At a bankruptcy hearing in July 2020, Katie confirmed to the court she was living in rented accommodation costing £4,200 a month, reported The Sun.

The court also heard that she had average monthly earnings of £45,000 for the last six months.

Katie was declared bankrupt in November 2019, and was ordered to pay off £12,000 a month to her creditors after taking out an individual voluntary arrangement, but failed to do so.

Katie Price: Modelling and TV career

Katie, 43, is a glamour model who started her career under the name Jordan on The Sun’s Page 3 in 1996, when she was 17 years old.

She then became well-known for her numerous breast enhancements, before appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2004.

Although she was formerly known as Jordan, the public automatically fell in love with Katie when she opened up her true self, aka Katie Price.

The ITV show is where she met the father of three of her children Peter Andre, before she had several of her own shows: Katie & Peter, What Katie Did Next, Signed By Katie Price, My Crazy Life and Katie Price: Harvey & Me.

She won Celebrity Big Brother in 2015 and is now taking part in Celebrity MasterChef in 2021, where she has impressed with her culinary talents.

Celebrity MasterChef: Katie Price’s children

During her time on the BBC cooking show, Katie has often brought up how she usually cooks quickly because she has five children.

However, she revealed she would be making chicken curry properly from now on, after saying she has had a curry every Friday night for years.

Her eldest son Harvey is currently 19 years old, who she had aged 24, and is one of five children that Katie has.

She has children from previous relationships, including Dwight Yorke, ex-husband Peter Andre and ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

With Kieran, she has two children called Jett and Bunny, while Dwight is the father of her son Harvey.

