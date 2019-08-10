What is Sara Davies' net worth? Dragons' Den newbie's business explored

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Dragons’ Den is the show that gives budding business people a chance at success that they may not otherwise have got.

Evan Davis is back to present the show for the 14th year running with series 17 kicking off from Sunday, August 11th at 8 pm.

The BBC show will see hopeful entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman and Tej Lalvani all in a bid to get an investment.

In 2019 there’s a new Dragon to the show in the form of a Geordie businesswoman. Sara Davies is the newest addition to the panel of Dragons on Dragons’ Den and we best be prepared as according to her, “the claws are about to come out”.

We took a look at new Dragon Sara Davies’ net worth!

What is Sara Davies’ business?

At university, while studying management for four years, Sara decided to start up her own business.

She went to work at a small craft company and saw an opportunity to launch her own company in the craft industry.

With a love for crafts herself, Sara launched Crafter’s Companion in 2005. Today it’s a global craft retailer and manufacturer which supplies to over 40 countries worldwide.

She said on Loose Women in August 2019: “People who craft, it’s not a hobby, it’s a real passion”.

Dragons’ Den: Sara Davies on Instagram

Sara has a good following on social media with over 6,400 followers on Instagram and a further 8,400 on Twitter. You can follow her @saradaviescc.

Her company, Crafter’s Companion, boasts over 17,000 followers on Insta and almost 12,000 on Twitter.

Crafter’s Companion shows off its extensive range of all things craft from greetings cards to ink pads and sewing materials.

Sara’s personal pages offer something slightly different and give an insight into the businesswoman’s very busy lifestyle.

Sara Davies: Net worth

Combining all of Sara’s assets, her net worth totals around £34 million.

The businesswoman hails from County Durham in the North-East of England and has managed extraordinary success at just 35 years old. She was even awarded an MBE in 2016.

Sara employs over 200 staff in the UK and overseas. And although she’s quite clearly a high-flyer, catching around 150 trans-Atlantic flights a year, Sara still stays true to her Geordie roots and says she’ll do her best to keep her company HQ based in Newton Aycliffe.

On her website, she writes: “It’s easy to succeed if you’re passionate about what you do”.

