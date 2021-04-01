What is Sara Davies' net worth in 2021? Dragons' Den star's business explored











Sara Davies is back as a judge on Dragons’ Den new series – here’s a look at her net worth, earnings and salary.

The much-anticipated new series of Dragons’ Den kicks off from Thursday, April 1st at 8 pm on BBC One.

The BBC show will see hopeful entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman and Tej Lalvani all in a bid to get an investment.

Sara Davies joined the panel of Dragons on Dragons’ Den in 2019 and we best be prepared as according to her, “the claws are about to come out”.

Let’s have a look at Dragon Sara Davies’ net worth in 2021.

Sara Davies Dragons’ Den – BBC

Sara Davies: 2021 net worth

Combining all of Sara’s assets, her 2021 net worth totals to around £37 million.

The businesswoman hails from County Durham in the North-East of England and has managed extraordinary success at just 35 years old. She was even awarded an MBE in 2016.

Sara employs over 200 staff in the UK and overseas. And although she’s quite clearly a high-flyer, catching around 150 trans-Atlantic flights a year, Sara still stays true to her Geordie roots and says she’ll do her best to keep her company HQ based in Newton Aycliffe.

On her website, she writes: “It’s easy to succeed if you’re passionate about what you do”.

Aaaaaand we’re back! (Well, almost…) Just 24 hours until the Den doors reopen in their new home on BBC One – we’re SO ready, are you? See you tomorrow, 8pm on @BBCOne #dragonsden pic.twitter.com/Qzsaw9Y8zU — BBC Dragons' Den (@BBCDragonsDen) March 31, 2021

What is Sara Davies’ business?

At university, while studying management for four years, Sara decided to start up her own business.

She went to work at a small craft company and saw an opportunity to launch her own company in the craft industry.

With a love for crafts herself, Sara launched Crafter’s Companion in 2005. Today it’s a global craft retailer and manufacturer which supplies to over 40 countries worldwide.

She said on Loose Women in August 2019: “People who craft, it’s not a hobby, it’s a real passion”.

Dragons’ Den: Sara Davies on Instagram

Sara has a good following on social media with over 31,000 followers on Instagram and a further 20,000 on Twitter. You can follow her @saradaviescc.

Her company, Crafter’s Companion, boasts over 30k followers on Insta and almost 12.5k on Twitter.

Crafter’s Companion shows off its extensive range of all things craft from greetings cards to ink pads and sewing materials.

Sara’s personal pages offer something slightly different and give an insight into the businesswoman’s very busy lifestyle.

