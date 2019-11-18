Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are back on our screens in 2019 as the hosting duo of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The dancing show airs its seventeenth series in 2019 kicking off from September 21st.

Saffron Barker, Kelvin Fletcher, Alex Jones and many more are taking part in the competition this year.

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice were axed from Strictly Come Dancing in week 9. So, what is Voguing? And why is Twitter in uproar over their exit?

What is Voguing?

The name ‘Voguing’ comes from the magazine Vogue. According to Dictionary.com, it’s “a dance consisting of a series of stylized poses struck in imitation of fashion models”.

Vox.com writes that the dance is said to have been created the 1980’s, “but its roots can be traced back to Harlem’s drag ballroom competitions as early as the 1920s”.

Although many may think that Voguing was something created by Madonna, this isn’t the case. The dance was created by the LGBT+ community and was the inspiration for one of Madonna’s hit songs ‘Vogue’.

Michelle and Giovanni: Voguing

Michelle and Giovanni were voted off Strictly Come Dancing during week 9.

The couple danced to Madonna’s ‘Vogue’ and paid tribute to the LGBT+ community.

However, viewers took to Twitter to say how people must have “not understood” how important that dance was and that they can’t have “appreciated” it.

One Twitter user wrote: “I think it’s a real shame that not everybody understood or appreciated the sentiment behind Voguing and what it means to the LGBTQ+ community and Michelle. I hope she knows how amazing it was to see that on Strictly.”

