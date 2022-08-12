











This year John Torode and Gregg Wallace are back with a brand new series of Celebrity Masterchef on BBC One. The show sees celebrities from all corners of entertainment switch up their usual jobs for a Masterchef apron and their kitchen skills are truly put to the test. Let’s take a look at when Celebrity Masterchef 2022 is on.

Only one of the celebrities taking part can be crowned MasterChef champion for season 17. The competition sees Love Island stars, comedians, former boyband members and football stars all competing for top spot. Gregg and John are convinced they’re about to find some talent in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen this year.

BBC/Shine TV

When does Celebrity Masterchef 2022 start?

BBC viewers have already had one instalment of MasterChef in 2022 but now the Celebrity edition of the show is here.

Celebrity Masterchef 2022 kicks off on Wednesday, August 10th on BBC One.

The first episode of the series airs at 8 pm and is an hour long.

When is Celebrity Masterchef 2022 on?

The Celebrity Masterchef episodes air at different dates and times in 2022, so here’s a look at when you can catch the competition on TV:

Episode 1 – Wednesday, August 10th at 8 pm

Episode 2 – Thursday, August 11th at 8 pm

Episode 3 – Friday, August 12th at 9 pm

Episode 4 – Tuesday, August 16th at 8 pm

Episode 5 – Thursday, August 18th at 8 pm

Episode 6 – Friday, August 19th at 9 pm

Episode 7 – Tuesday, August 23rd at 9 pm

Episode 8 – Thursday, August 25th at 8 pm

Episode 9 – Friday, August 26th at 9 pm

Celebrity Masterchef series 17 is made up of 18 episodes in total. We will keep this page updated as more episode dates and times are released.

Celebrity Masterchef contestants

Sports stars, singers, comedians and actors are all leaving their main talents behind and whacking on a Masterchef apron in the 2022 competition.

This year’s contestants include Faye Winter, Danny Jones, Kae Kurd, Nancy Dell’Olio and Paul Chuckle.

Adam Pearson, MoJo, Chris Eubank, Lesley Joseph, Clarke Peters, Lisa Snowdon, Cliff Parisi, Richard Blackwood, Gareth Malone OBE, Jimmu Bullard, Katya Jones, Kirsty Gallacher, Kitty Scott-Claus, Mel Blatt and Ryan Thomas are also all taking part in this year’s show.

