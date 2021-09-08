When is Celebrity MasterChef on? Semi-final and finals week revealed











John Torode and Gregg Wallace are back in 2021 with a brand new series of Celebrity MasterChef! The BBC series sees hopeful celebrities do their best in the kitchen to impress the judges and make it through to the next round.

This year’s series sees many familiar faces including Katie Price, Su Pollard, Joe Swash, Megan McKenna, Duncan James, Rita Simons and many more!

Celebrity MasterChef kicked off with its first episode on August 8th, 2021. Now, the show is already onto semi-finals week and finals week is so close we can almost taste it! So, let’s take a look at when the cooking contest is airing…

When is Celebrity MasterChef on?

Celebrity MasterChef usually airs on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. However, fans of the BBC may have been confused when season 16, episode 13 didn’t air on Tuesday, September 8th.

Episode 13 has been rescheduled to air at 9 pm on Wednesday, September 8th, instead.

Why did the BBC schedule change?

As per The Daily Express, Celebrity MasterChef was rescheduled due to a new series of Silent Witness starting on BBC One.

Silent Witness season 24 episode 2 aired in Celebrity Masterchef’s usual spot of 9 pm.

Following this week’s switch-up, there are more changes to the MasterChef schedule next week. Monday 13th and Tuesday 14th see Silent Witness airing at 9 pm again. MasterChef resumes on Wednesday 15th at 9 pm on BBC One.

When is the Celebrity MasterChef semi-final?

Celebrity MasterChef’s semi-finals kick off from Wednesday, September 8th at 9 pm.

The semi-final sees the celebrities split into teams. They’re challenged with the task of completing a relay-style ook-off where each celeb cooks for 20 minutes. By leaving clues for their next teammate, the celebrities have to try and work out what their dishes are meant to be without talking to each other.

Finals week begins a week later, on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021.

WATCH CELEBRITY MASTERCHEF SERIES 16 FROM AUGUST 9TH AT 9 PM ON BBC ONE.

