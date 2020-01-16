University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Gregg Wallace and Chris Bavin are back for more episodes of Eat Well for Less, kicking off the decade helping those in need of a little kitchen assistance and all the best tips and tricks to save cash.

After returning on Wednesday, January 8th, fans of the show were confused as it disappeared from the TV schedule.

So, where has Eat Well for Less gone? When will it next be on TV?

Eat Well for Less disappears once again

It’s not unlike Eat Well for Less to pop up and then disappear from the TV schedule.

Since season 6 of the cooking show kicked off back in May 2019, it has been stagnated in its release.

Last week’s episode (Wednesday, January 8th) was the sixth of this season, drawing it to its conclusion.

When is Eat Well for Less next on TV?

As of yet, BBC have not confirmed when the next series of Eat Well for Less will be on TV.

Normally when shows are absent from their regular schedule, it is because of a clash with another major show or event. But in the abnormal case of Eat Well for Less, the Beeb have never explained why the series airs here and there.

But now that Eat Well for Less has concluded this disjointed series, who knows when it’ll next be back?

We will update this page with any new information about Eat Well for Less series 7 as it is released.

Cant understand why a decent watchable programme like @EatWellForLess gets 1 episode every now and again and theres really rubbish programmes get weekly air time @BBC @GreggAWallace #BBC #eatwellforless — Beth Louise Squires (@Beth251993) January 15, 2020

Catch up with other episodes of Eat Well For Less

If you’re missing your weekly does, episodes of the show – from series 6 and other seasons – are currently available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.

And if you’re also in the mood to get creative in the kitchen, then look at our compilation of all the best recipes from the current series.

We have everything from the ‘egg in a mug’ and energy bites to chicken tacos and ragu covered.

