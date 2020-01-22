Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The One Show is one of the BBC’s classic long-running shows. Much like Eastenders or The Graham Norton Show, it just wouldn’t feel right without The One Show airing each weekday.

The show is still going strong in 2020 and airs at 7 pm Monday to Friday.

Alex Jones and Matt Baker have been the staple hosting duo for a fair while now, but in 2019 it was announced that Matt would be leaving his role as presenter.

The host received all of the relevant emotional farewells and well wishes, but in January 2020 he’s still presenting the show leaving viewers very confused.

So, when is Matt Baker leaving The One Show? Is there a specific date?

Matt Baker announces his departure

In December 2019, Matt Baker announced that he’d be stepping down from his duties as The One Show co-host.

After nine years presenting the show, Matt said during an episode:

“The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade, it’s time to give somebody else the opportunity to see how big-hearted and generous you, our One Show viewers, really are.”

When is Matt Baker leaving The One Show?

Viewers of The One Show were confused in January 2020 when Matt was seen still hosting the show alongside Alex Jones.

One took to Twitter and said: “Why is Matt Baker back on here, I thought he’d left.”

During a 2019 episode of The One Show, Matt added: “I will be leaving this green sofa in the Spring.”

So, we can expect to see more of the long-standing presenter until at least March 2020.

Although Matt didn’t give a specific reason for leaving the show, he’ll continue presenting BBC’s Countryfile, the Olympics and more.

