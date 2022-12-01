The Traitors has us hooked after just three episodes and fans are already wondering when the next bunch of episodes will be out. As soon as each episode ends the only thing on our minds is: ‘When is The Traitors next on BBC?’

The show has left viewers on the edge of their seats each night wondering who will walk away with the £120,000 grand prize.

We reveal when the next episodes will air and when the series will come to an end.

When is The Traitors on BBC?

The Traitors has us glued to our screens, so fans can’t help but wonder when the next episode is on as soon as they finish the last!

We’ve been spoilt by having the first three episodes readily available on iPlayer, but when can we watch episode four?

The BBC has confirmed that episode 4 will air on Tuesday December 6th, with episodes then airing on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights until all 12 episodes have aired.

The final episode is expected to air on Thursday 22nd December.

The Traitors schedule

To keep track, as per the BBC, below are the scheduled times for all 12 episodes:

Tuesday 29 November, 9.30pm (Episode 1)

Wednesday 30 November, 9.15pm (Episode 2)

Thursday 1 December, 9pm (Episode 3)

Tuesday 6 December, 9.15pm (Episode 4)

Wednesday 7 December, 9pm (Episode 5)

BBC One, Thursday 8 December, 9pm (Episode 6)

BBC One, Wednesday 14 December, 9pm (Episode 7)

Thursday 15 December, 9pm (Episode 8)

Friday 16 December, 9pm (Episode 9)

Tuesday 20 December, 9pm (Episode 10)

Wednesday 21 December, 9pm (Episode 11)

Thursday 22 December, 9pm (Episode 12)

Is there another series of The Traitors?

There is currently no other British series of the show, however, the show is actually based on the original Dutch version, De Verraders.

Host Claudia Winkleman revealed to The Radio Times that she originally turned down the role of hosting the show, but changed her mind after watching the Dutch version.

“I had to phone [BBC director of unscripted] Kate [Phillips] and I said, ‘I’ve booked a train, I’m going to Scotland now.’ She was like, ‘Filming doesn’t start for months.'”

If that wasn’t enough Traitors for you, an Australian version of the show has also been made off the back of the Dutch original. We know what we’ll be binge-watching while we wait for the next episodes!

